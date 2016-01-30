UN Group Pushes for Americans to Pay Reparations for Slavery

An anti-American UN group is urging the US to address past slavery, police impunity and the crisis of racial injustice. They want us to pay reparations. One must wonder if Barack Obama is behind this in some way. It certainly is a great way to get out the vote.
The United Nations wants Americans to pay reparations for slavery. They want Americans who had nothing to do with slavery to pay off the descendants of slaves who were never slaves. The U.N. Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent also wants us to form a national human rights commission and acknowledge our slave trade as a crime against humanity.
Recommendation:
There is a profound need to acknowledge that the transatlantic slave trade was a crime against humanity and among the major sources and manifestations of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance and that Africans and people of African descent were victims of these acts and continue to be victims of their consequences. Past injustices and crimes against African Americans need to be addressed with reparatory justice.
When are the Germans going to pay reparations to Jews, when are Turks going to pay remuneration to the Armenians, when are the British going to pay back the Irish and the East Indians, how about the slavery taking place now in the Middle East and Africa? After all this is taken care of, then we can have a conversation.
The UN came to this conclusion after meeting with black Americans and others from around the country, including Baltimore, Chicago, New York City, the District of Columbia and Jackson, Mississippi. Undoubtedly, BlackLivesMatter and other communist groups were involved.
After finishing their fact-finding mission, the working group was “extremely concerned about the human rights situation of African-Americans,” chair Mireille Fanon Mendes-France of France said in the report. “The colonial history, the legacy of enslavement, racial subordination and segregation, racial terrorism and racial inequality in the U.S. remains a serious challenge as there has been no real commitment to reparations and to truth and reconciliation for people of African descent.”
They also weighed in on the death of Michael Brown who tried to harm a policeman after robbing a store. They compared the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner to the lynchings of black men in the South. They didn’t mention that these lynchings were committed by Democrats.
The working group was shocked at what they found.
For example, “it’s very easy in the United States for African-Americans to be imprisoned, and that was very concerning,” said Sabelo Gumedze of South Africa.
Federal officials say 37 percent of the state and federal prison populations were black males in 2014.
They want us to erect markers and memorials for “past injustices.”
The current panel will give its final findings to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva in September.
There report lists endless grievances garnered right from the grievance industry itself: we don’t spend enough time in schools talking about slavery, we have food deserts, imprison innocent blacks, and on and on.
Three leftist women from the UN recently said they were shocked at how we treat our women. Our women are allegedly oppressed.
I say defund the UN! They are not our friends and seek to divide us more. Maybe we should take the money we give the UN and give that to the descendants of slaves.
A little knowledge is all that is needed to defuse this suggestion. Provided by, in fact, the NY Times. To wit:
How did slaves make it to these coastal forts? The historians John Thornton and Linda Heywood of Boston University estimate that 90 percent of those shipped to the New World were enslaved by Africans and then sold to European traders. The sad truth is that without complex business partnerships between African elites and European traders and commercial agents, the slave trade to the New World would have been impossible, at least on the scale it occurred. http://www.nytimes.com/2010/04/23/opinion/23gates.html?_r=0
Enslaved by Africans. And then sold to coastal traders. Fine. When the Africans that first enslaved them have paid up, they can talk to us.
Adding to that is the fact that Obama is 1/2 white and has no, repeat no ancestors who were enslaved and shipped to the Americas. His blood line goes to the muslim slavers who enslaved and sold Africans. If there is a need for reparations, start with him making the first payment.
Obama is 1/2 Jewish and we know what part they played in the slave trade.
This is rubbish, his family were muslim slavers
Slavery in Africa was way different then slavery in the U.S. slavery in Africa just meant you ate last and slept with the other slaves it was more of a social oppression. Slaves in the U.S. was immoral and oppressing mentally and physically. They were treated worse than animals. The Africans selling the slaves had no idea what hardships awaited the person they sold. And you might want to check your facts because once Africans caught wind of all the sadistic acts Europeans were doing against there people not many sold to them they came back and stole us.
Are you for real!!!!
Twit.
You are simply delusional! Africans are still, TO THIS DAY, capturing other blacks to be sold to the Arabs. So much for your fairy-tail.
Huh?
You forgot one integral part of your little story, the “middle men.” Arabs/Muslims & black Muslim converts. The black tribesmen had no business dealings directly with Europeans, by and large. Those tribesmen captured other tribesmen, and their families, during their various tribal warfare between the African tribes. Those not killed, or taken as personal trophies, were taken as slaves to the Arab traders, children that could not walk or care for themselves were killed as worthless. 85% of those captured never lived to see a white man. If it had not been for the ARAB SLAVE TRADE, those captured blacks that survived being sent to the Arabs, would have all died. Europe was not kind to the Arabs because of the Muslim conquest of 2/3rds of Europe and the enslavement of millions of men, women and children. That lead to the Crusades, in which Europe threw off Muslim rule, that ended with Ferdinand & Isabella of Spain. That position did not stop until the mid 17th century. Prior to that, Irishmen & women were the slaves of the British aristocracy, both in England and the colonies. That didn’t change until British merchantmen saw the profit in the black slave trade.
Finally, I am sick and tired of this only blacks matter crap. Slaves though some may have been, once bought, they were once bought, for the most part treated as valuable property. My ancestors were used as target practice by Europeans & Africans!
Logically, if reparations are paid then, descendants of slaves would be transported back to the African continent? as they would have no further claims on the USA or claim to citizenship?
Any reparations would almost cover the cost of these poor “enslaved” folks back to the Africa they never knew but claim to be African-American.
We NEVER Claimed to be “African American”, That name was PUSHED on us by WHITE PEOPLE! Just like ‘Coon’, Blacky’, Spook, Black, Colored, N[edit], and MANY others! White people even FORCED us to carry the names of our Slave Masters, ALL of our people till this day STILL carry the name of a Slave Master that once Owned someone in our Families History just about 3-4 generations ago. And that was not very long ago either! IT WAS WHITE PEOPLE THAT CALLED US EVERYTHING ECCEPT WHO WE REALLY ARE AND THAT’S “HEBREW ISRAELITES”!
“WHITE PEOPLE, white people…..white people….” The name “African-American” was demanded BY BLACK NATIONALIST, known then as “The Black Panthers” in the 1960s. You can pass off that line of crap to those that don’t know any better, but some of us “old folks” remember EXACTLY what went down. And that “names of our Slave Masters” line, is also a term of the Black Nationalist Movement, as is “white privilege.” You are as racists as those you hate, because of their race. You are even worse because you think you are entitled to be that way.
http://www.jewsnews.co.il/2016/01/07/the-story-you-dont-know-millions-of-white-europeans-were-enslaved-under-islam-for-1000-years/
That is exactly what we plan to do so support this, we want out just as bad as you want us out. Give me my check and I am out.
Why should we give someone free money when they aren’t even going to spend it here? You are a perfect counterargument to your “argument”
Repraitaitons have been paid in blood by White Americans that fought in the Civil War. Since that time blacks or [edit] as some choose to call them have and still have been getting hand outs by those Americans that had nothing to do with slavery. Slavery was caused by black Africans that sold their own people to be shipped to America to be slaves.
The black race is a great race of Americans that have been instrumental in helping American to become a great nation.
As a young white American some of my best friends and people I looked up to and respected were black.
Do you know there are more whites on welfare and accepting “handouts” as you put. We’re not lazy inequality is real and just because you know black people doesn’t mean you know what’s best for us. Ignorant prick.
You’ve been voting for Democrats that promise free money for oppression for 50+ years, and predominately black cities are still bad.
It’s time to stop the “quit point out legitimate problems with the black community you racist” and grow up
Sure, okay yes, there are more whites on welfare, numerically, than blacks. But that completely reverses by percentage of population, and that is a completely different story than what you are trying to imply. A total of 2% of whites are on welfare (“handouts”), while that number climbs to 17% of blacks.
?I will agree right after the african american community pays back all the welfare dished out
We will once the white people start.
My thoughts exactly. They need to make reparations to whites for all the white tax dollars it took to support generations of negros on wefare.
Maybe the UN should worry about the current slave trade, which is thriving in Africa (oh the irony), Asia, and the Muslim world before they worry so much about something that ended in 1864, ended by us.
You.put a people in this position..my uncle graduated eith top honors in science in the fifties..you recruit him to your company’s amd then destroy his mind with a drug you put in his drink..he is now mindless living in the streets the rest of his life.he is ruined..
My uncle as well, sprayed him with agent orange, bad thing is he was glad to do it and proud of his service to a country that would slaughter his child onsite for no reason.
Your uncle is more honorable than you will ever be.
You are crazy black people have suffered from the hands of the devil . Gód going to fix reparations black people are going to be rich in heaven that going to be forever. You are only on earth for a moment repent you devils. We Will inherited the earth God going to clean it up thank you JESUS. Amen. Black people are the Chosen Ones. LOOK out white folks. Black people going through know look open your eyes. Yes we should get REPARATIONS THEY PASS THE BILL TODAY THANKS 911 PEOPLE NOW .. BLACK PEOPLE WE CAN GET OUR REPARATIONS YES GET THE WORD OUT REPUBLICANS OVER THROUGH THE PRESIDENT VETO. IT’S WIDE OPEN LET OPEN OUR OWN BANKS STORES KEEP OUR MONEY IN OUR OWN COMMUNITIES BLACK FOLKS !!!! UK
My great ancestor’s were slaves too.I want my check also.
waving a toy gun around isn’t “nothing.” running from the police isn’t “nothing.” in every instance where blacks are killed that is reported by the media there is some circumstance that precludes their innocence. you are blinded by your own ignorance of the law and your prejudice against the white people around you. i feel sorry for you, but i’m not going to pay you any money for it.
New world discovered in 1492
United States declared independence in 1776
United States gained independence 1783
Slaves freed 1865
So Slavery in the ” United States” was from 1783-1865
That means there was only 82 years of slavery in America
For the other 300+ years of slavery you should be talking to the European country’s that controled the continent until 1783
Also …….the ” average” American did not hold slaves, it was the rich with large land ownership?
I’m sure there are still records and deeds of the Slave owning family’s, and I’m sure those names are very familiar even today! You want pay, talk to them!
I believe it would be rather easy to find out who exactly benefited from slavery and who should be paying. I very much doubt the effort would be made due to the fact most of the familys who benefitted from slavery are still part of the elite and political classes today. we also know how they always pay their fair share!
S.O.S Thanks.. Thats probably the most resonable response to the successfully posting of a race baiting article.. Yes businessmen today and major corporations of today benefitted.. Although i disagree with the number of years ( legal vs. illegal)… And yes they will never go after them.. Maybe thats why the article said all Americans because the elite would only pass it down the line…
History can be an eye opener or cause for Blacks to ignore.
Anthony Johnson was a Negro from modern-day Angola. He was brought to the US to work on a tobacco farm in 1619. In 1622 he was almost killed when Powhatan Indians attacked the farm. 52 out of 57 people on the farm perished in the attack. He married a female black servant while working on the farm.
When Anthony was released he was legally recognized as a “free Negro” and ran a successful farm. In 1651 he held 250 acres and five black indentured servants. In 1654, it was time for Anthony to release John Casor, a black indentured servant. Instead Anthony told Casor he was extending his time. Casor left and became employed by the free white man Robert Parker.
Anthony Johnson sued Robert Parker in the Northampton Court in 1654. In 1655, the court ruled that Anthony Johnson could hold John Casor indefinitely. The court gave judicial sanction for blacks to own slave of their own race. Thus Casor became the first permanent slave and Johnson the first slave owner.
9 black church goers slaughter last year, 13 year old playing at park, slaughtered, man standing on street slaughter. man having a heart attack dragged from car and ran over by police. This is about now!
In 1772 Britain declared there was no legality for slavery in Britain and its then only proper colony America, and the American states were not happy about this and along with taxation without representation started the unrest with their British rulers bearing in mind they were British citizens, Ben Franklyn travelled backwards and forwards to London 3 times and Britain agreed to every single one of their demands except slavery but the Americans couldn’t give up their slaves and 1776 saw the outcome and the ending of slavery in Britain was put back 30 years
Chair Mireille Fanon Mendes-France of France has to be the biggest dolt embedded among the enormous amount of dolts and money sucking leeches ensconced in the putrid, crony inhabited sewers of the so-called United Nations! An idiot from France, with it’s morbid history of both world aggression and overt cowardice, should not lecture anyone on morality. The only action that could possibly be considered would be the repatriation of all Africans back to Africa with the attendant costs split among all the United Nation members including, and most especially, the African nations which benefited mightily from the slave trade!
Have you ever her if Sierra Leone and Liberia?
Thoses two country were created to repair slavery
All black had a chance to go back with 5000 dollars
With them. Slavery is big buisness today in Africa ,
Muslims are the biggest buyers The UN should know hat , but refuse to expose to the world. WHY????
Get the UN out of the US. This is a load we have paid enough…don’t expect anything from white Americans today for crap that happened over 200 years ago…GET OVER IT…GET A LIFE.
Stop copying and pasting. Besides, this comment has nothing to do with the original comment.
So one white kid does something awful, and every white person is responsible for it?
And that 13 year old kid was running around in a bad neighborhood with a REALISTICALLY LOOKING AIRSOFT GUN.
I want all of this microaggression to stop. The root of slave is Slav. Yes, white people who were enslaved by the wealthy, whose circumstances gave rise to the term slave, whose enslavement is ignored in favor of black people who do not have the right to that word. /sarc
how ever so true you are The Slavics were the first slaves. How uneducated the population has become.
Good my Irish ancestors were slaves when
can I expect my check?
Your Irish ancestors were the ” n[edit]” of Europe, their fortunes did not change much when they came to America. “No Irish Need Apply” was very common! Due to their mass immigration , and industrialization, slavery as a viable economic system was doomed!
If you own a car and abuse it, you soon find yourself walking!
If you rent a car and abuse it, you just rent another car.
Same with slavery. It is counter productive to abuse your property.
When you owned a slave, you had to first buy him, then feed him, cloth him, house him, medical care for him. If you beat and whipped him( image most have of slavery) you got no work out of him.
It was much cheaper to rent an Irishman for pennies a day, and you could abuse him all you want, if he was injured or killed for a few more pennies you could get another Irishman. There was no shortage of them thanks to famine, and English persecution .
Also look at all the Irish sir names that fought for the North in the civil war. Some of the only work the Irish could get was the military.
As soon as the blacks get their reparations, they should pay Back the Irish!
Most Americans don’t care about the color of your skin. We are honestly tired of the lies, this broken record that this is a racist nation. We are tired of the lack of respect for this great nation. If you don’t like this country leave because nobody is stopping you and we honestly would like some peace and quiet. This is not a racist nation period.
You are in a war of your own minds and making. There is no racism. You have no respect or appreciation for this great nation. You’ve been given every freaking opportunity this nation has to improve your lives.
Forwarding: a BUNCH of countries built on genocide and slavery.
Tunisia, Morocco, Libya, Mauritania, Sudan, Chad, Niger, Central African Republic, Rwanda, Congo. . .Almost all of the African Continent engaged in slavery and killing neighboring tribes.
Oh yeah, and when the U.S. had slavery there were many well-to-do blacks living in slave states. And guess what they did? They bought slaves. And when you look at the population percentages of white and black slave owners, many black slave owners enslaved blacks at a higher number than their white contemporaries.
Not to mention the first slave owner in this country was a black man. You don’t even know your own history. You’ve been told lies for so long that you think it is the truth.
I think it’s sad that every other culture who comes to America, many penniless and not speaking the language, come here and flourish. The Taiwanese, the Vietnamese, Hispanics, etc, all come to America for a better life and they succeed and open their own businesses and get educations. But 400 years after the end of slavery the black community still struggles and they are given every entitlement we have to give…. Some day they will realize they have to change and improve their own lives and that it’s no one else’s fault.
You are your own worst enemy. Quit bringing our nation down. Please show some honor and respect.
I think the majority of the working class in this nation of all colors has paid enough to those who refuse to respect what they’ve been given. No other nation would give them such an opportunity. It is time to defund this radical population. Let them find their freedom and peace and opportunity in another land. Because true Americans are tired of this crap. You have no place to threaten anybody.
You sound real stupid to me. Blacks built America with blood sweat and tears and this country is racist. Blacks had many thriving towns and were killed off by white people, ever heard of rose wood or Black Wall Street? Have you also read on the internet that the CIA put guns and drugs into our communities and then go run and hide pretending that they didn’t do anything and another thing what about the slavery going on now? Where jobs are purposely sent over seas by the American government, where there are prions for PROFIT? Some Black people sell drugs that were brought into our communities and then get arrested so that people can keep jobs. The prison system is a multi billion dollar industry made off of the backs of Blacks, where is the justice? Why doesn’t this country follow it’s own constitution or laws? Lastly I’m tired of people saying go back to Africa, you go back to where your lazy folks originated from and maybe then you and I can talk until then shut up and continue to pretend like your ancestors really had a work ethic and if they did they developed one after my people the Black slaves built everything and did all of the work like we still do today. Pretend that you don’t see the injustices and just like the rest of us one day you too will have to answer to God and on that day I would love to hear all of your slick, racist comments on judgement day. The Bible says that you are your brother’s keeper, it never said that you and your brother had to be the same color for you to keep him. Lastly keep in mind and stop pretending that you don’t know that us Blacks don’t send jobs over seas, we don’t have our troops be the worlds police and we definitely don’t put drugs and guns in our own communities. Just like all the races that live in America that was once owned by Native Americans we have the right to be here more of a right than any race. By the way we were here even before you and your ancestors, this is our land after all we worked it and built it. I love all people but just like you I really love my race and will not let someone like you put it down. Last question I’ve met a lot of great white people but you are not one of them, why are whites like you so concerned about us Black people? Mind your own business and worry about yourself, we are not your concern. Worry about your own ancestry and how your people got here and maybe you should consider going back to Ireland or Sweden or Italy or England or France or Germany or where ever your people came from. I’ll gladly go back to Africa when you go back from whence you came along with all the other races and give this STOLEN land back to it’s rightful owners the NATIVE AMERICANS! Thank you very much and have a great day
http://archive.frontpagemag.com/readArticle.aspx?ARTID=24317
There Is No Single Group Clearly Responsible For The Crime Of Slavery
Black Africans and Arabs were responsible for enslaving the ancestors of African-Americans. There were 3,000 black slave-owners in the ante-bellum United States. Are reparations to be paid by their descendants too?
There Is No One Group That Benefited Exclusively From Its Fruits
The claim for reparations is premised on the false assumption that only whites have benefited from slavery. If slave labor created wealth for Americans, then obviously it has created wealth for black Americans as well, including the descendants of slaves. The GNP of black America is so large that it makes the African-American community the 10th most prosperous “nation” in the world. American blacks on average enjoy per capita incomes in the range of twenty to fifty times that of blacks living in any of the African nations from which they were kidnapped.
Only A Tiny Minority Of White Americans Ever Owned Slaves, And Others Gave Their Lives To Free Them
Only a tiny minority of Americans ever owned slaves. This is true even for those who lived in the ante-bellum South where only one white in five was a slaveholder. Why should their descendants owe a debt? What about the descendants of the 350,000 Union soldiers who died to free the slaves? They gave their lives. What possible moral principle would ask them to pay (through their descendants) again?
America Today Is A Multi-Ethnic Nation and Most Americans Have No Connection (Direct Or Indirect) To Slavery
The two great waves of American immigration occurred after 1880 and then after 1960. What rationale would require Vietnamese boat people, Russian refuseniks, Iranian refugees, and Armenian victims of the Turkish persecution, Jews, Mexicans Greeks, or Polish, Hungarian, Cambodian and Korean victims of Communism, to pay reparations to American blacks?
The Historical Precedents Used To Justify The Reparations Claim Do Not Apply, And The Claim Itself Is Based On Race Not Injury
The historical precedents generally invoked to justify the reparations claim are payments to Jewish survivors of the Holocaust, Japanese-Americans and African- American victims of racial experiments in Tuskegee, or racial outrages in Rosewood and Oklahoma City. But in each case, the recipients of reparations were the direct victims of the injustice or their immediate families. This would be the only case of reparations to people who were not immediately affected and whose sole qualification to receive reparations would be racial. As has already been pointed out, during the slavery era, many blacks were free men or slave-owners themselves, yet the reparations claimants make no distinction between the roles blacks actually played in the injustice itself. Randall Robinson’s book on reparations, The Debt, which is the manifesto of the reparations movement is pointedly sub-titled “What America Owes To Blacks.” If this is not racism, what is?
We call BS!
Let’s get to the heart of the black problem in America:
It’s called the blame game for a payday.
We’ve let this crap go on for too long it has kept our nation from being great.
First of all blacks sold blacks (their own kind) into slavery and brought them here. White people didn’t. And if you look at history there were just as many white slaves as black slaves.
The statistics do not prove the continual lie that whites are out to kill blacks. We need to nip that statement in the butt every time somebody makes it.
The truth. There is more black on black crime period.
Blacks abort more babies and then call white people murders. Seriously!
There is no accountability in black families. Too many absent fathers to help raise their own.
Funny how these families who complain about the death of their children weren’t even present in their children’s lives. It is all about a payday. Using their deaths for a profit.
Why didn’t they get their kids help. Why didn’t they stop the crimes and drugs their children were involved in.
Nobody wants to see anyone die period.
The biggest issue in the black community isn’t racism it is bad parenting.
It’s take a village to raise a child. It takes parents who are present to teach ethics, morality, respect for others.
It’s about hard work. Showing by doing.
It is not the governments job to create jobs. The free enterprise system is the greatest power this nation has. What built this country. Americans create jobs, not Washington DC.
Handouts are what have destroyed this nations work ethic. Nobody wants to work when they can get it for free.
And you are far removed from the days of slavery. You are owed nothing. You should be thankful to live in the greatest nation on earth.
And no these youths have not lived with decades of racism. They haven’t been alive that long. They believe what they are taught even if it is a lie.
Respect yourselves, make something of yourselves and your own communities. The blacks biggest problem is that they have no role models.
The majority of Americans hate slavery.
If blacks hate crime quit committing it. Your high incarceration rate is because of you. Don’t you think we tired of paying the prison bills. Get a job, make something of yourself. Be a productive American citizen and a role model for the next black generation. Aren’t you tired of the lies.
And if you are going to try the cops, and whites in the media. Than try the families of the victims too. Where are the families during all the arrests? Were they even part of the victims life? Did they do anything to stop the continual criminal behavior and drug abuse that lead to the deaths? What is the victims medical history?
This nation needs to get back to basics. Show some honor and respect for others and their property. They worked for it. You didn’t. Respect the cops. Who in their right mind would run from a cop? Seriously?
We have too many people in this country who have no respect for our nation or anything else period.
I would have never owned a Slave of any color. It is just wrong. But if you look at the history of Africa and the other nations who bought and sold many colors anyone who landed in this country should be thankful because if you look at the history of slaves in Africa they didn’t have a chance. There were far less survivors. The United States has been made a scapegoat for way too long for those who don’t appreciate just having the opportunity to live in freedoms theme.
We are tired of this false narrative in order to destroy this great nation. There are too many great Americans in all colors who go to work everyday, keep their heads down and struggle to make a great life for their families. And you can bet they are tired of those who appreciate nothing.
As a human being I would honestly like to find the person who thought it was okay to make a slave of anybody and kick their butt. Their legacy is a cancer on the entire world
No child of God would ever think slavery was ok.
Let me repeat no child of God would ever think slavery was ok.
But this narrative that you are owed for something that happened hundreds of years ago has got to stop. You are far removed from that era and it doesn’t give you a right to disobey the laws of this land and destroy what others have worked for. It doesn’t make an ounce of common sense why people would destroy their own communities. The only thing it proves is that you are filled with hate and lack respect for others and this nation period. So why stay here if this is such a bad country?
We cannot allow this narrative of hatred towards the greatest nation on earth to continue. There is a real ugly anti American agenda behind this mess.
Bad Americans stand down because God loving Americans are taking our nation back.
This nation is worth saving!
http://africanhistory.about.com/od/slavery/a/Slavery101.htm
“Ireland quickly became the biggest source of human livestock for English merchants. The majority of the early slaves to the New World were actually white.”
“During the 1650s, over 100,000 Irish children between the ages of 10 and 14 were taken from their parents and sold as slaves in the West Indies, Virginia and New England. In this decade, 52,000 Irish (mostly women and children) were sold to Barbados and Virginia. Another 30,000 Irish men and women were also transported and sold to the highest bidder. In 1656, [Oliver] Cromwell ordered that 2000 Irish children be taken to Jamaica and sold as slaves to English settlers.”
Martin goes on to explain that for some reason, the Irish slaves are often remembered as ‘indentured servants.’ However, in most cases during the 17th and 18th centuries, they were no more than “human cattle.”
http://www.irishcentral.com/roots/history/irish-the-forgotten-white-slaves-says-expert-john-martin-188645531-237793261.html
I think it’s sad that every other culture who comes to America, many penniless and not speaking the language, come here and flourish. The Taiwanese, the Vietnamese, Hispanics, etc, all come to America for a better life and they succeed and open their own businesses and get educations. But 400 years after the end of slavery the black community still struggles and they are given every entitlement we have to give…. Some day they will realize they have to change and improve their own lives and that it’s no one else’s fault.
The UN has no say or authority whatsoever in this nation period.
And the original slaves were already given reparations.
No more. It is over.
Slavery is just an excuse to provide cushy jobs for a Federal gravy train. No one living today is responsible for what happened years ago.
It is just an excuse for Americans to be robbed in taxes for the RAPEFUGEES.
You cant stop the truth, no matter how hard you try.
Even schools are now pushing for Islam, and your public educated children will carry a secret hatred for you and America and not tell you about it. They are brainwashing your children, so you should start copying and pasting this everywhere you go.
State paid schools take orders from POTUS who is for Islam.
Our WH is a BIG crime syndicate that works for organized crime and everything it does is holding up for anything that is not of a Christian principle.
Everyone who is not educated enough, should put your kids in a home school environment maybe with a neighbor who teaches in their home.
The Obamas are not african american they are muzys. Put these words on youtube for the video. Obama admits he is muslim his own words.
He only claimed to be black to get the black vote.
Their muslim prophet muhammad was a mass murderer, a rapist, and a pedophile. He invented the religion about allah. They are allowed to eat non-muslims in the quran. To be a true muslim they believe you should live the way muhammad did. Hate, lie, kill and destroy until theres nothing left but islam.
The word allah does mean God in the arabic language, BUT SATAN THE DEVIL IS THEIR GOD.
When Obama infiltrated it was not only him that infiltrated it was whole islamic terrorists race.
WHY ELSE DO THEY WANT TO TAKE OUR GUNS?
These people did not infiltrate america just to play tiddly winks.
They want all of us to be dead wake up and smell the coffee.
If you keep smelling your old worn socks you wont never see it.
I’d say not having to worry about being put into slavery today in Africa is reparation enough, I’d say not having to worry about EBOLA, DENGUE FEVER,TYPHOID FEVER.CHOLERA,AIDS / HIV,, and hundreds of other less threatening (to us here in USA) illnesses etc., is reparation enough, I’d say not having to worry about outrunning a lion or cheetah or avoiding crocodiles, elephants, rhinos and hippos etc., are reparations enough. I’d say not being killed by waring factions as seen in many African areas today is reparation enough. How about being able to get a free education, drive an automobile (instead of walking or canoeing etc.), talk on a phone, cook over a stove instead of burning manure or wood. Sounds like reparation enough. I could go on and on for hours.
Welfare, food stamps, free medical, free education, public housing is your reparation. The UN has no say in this nation. They are not owners of this nation or our treasury. Send them all home. No more. They are bankrupting our nation. And they are doing this illegally. Congress has failed to protect this nation’s treasury.
No more. And either you are an American or you are not. Act like it.
The UN is unconstitutional. They have no place here period.
Leeches need to get a job. I’m not paying crap for this. How about the white people who died to save them? Should their families get a piece of this pie? Or the blacks in Africa who sold into the slave trade? Should they have to pay reparations? Their reparations have been paid anyhow with decades of welfare from their slave tax payers while the bums sell drugs that are killing our children. Maybe they should pay everyone back for that. Less then 1% of Americans were slave owners and none of them are alive today.
So Americans that had nothing to do with slavery need to pay reparations to people of African decent. What if their ancestors came here after slavery ended. Do they get a check to. Will the IRS tax only white Americans. Many who are decedents of people that came here after slavery ended. I’m sure this would be a mess. Would you tax the affluent blacks because they did well.
Tell the UN they have far worse problems to worry about. Like modern day slavery. Mass murder by dictators. Mass murder by terrorist. Many state sponsored. When the clean up today’s problems think about problems that ended 160 years ago.
It is funny how mad all the white people are when someone mentions reparations for the descendants of enslaved Africans, but say nothing when you pay reparations to Israel for the holocaust which the US had nothing to do with. The US paid Native Americans, Japanese Americans, Israel and many more people reparations.
Handouts? White Americans were given land and tools, based on head rights. They were given low interest loans and welfare which blacks were denied during the 1930’s- 1960’s. They were given medicaid and medicare during the 1950’s and was given Social security retirement while blacks were denied Social Security. All of you angry people who disagree with reparations are silent when you receive handouts.
Every black community which was establish was destroyed by angry white mobs in the early 1900’s and the land was given to poor whites. So you are mad at reparations being suggested for people you know has a history of being discriminated against in this country!
This racist system will never right it’s wrong when it comes to descendants of enslaved Africans. So angry white people, no need to be so angry.
Since when did America give “reparations” to Israel? All we do is give them foreign military aid, which is different.
We gave reparations to the Japanese because we took free people LIVING IN OUR OWN COUNTRY, arrested them for no reason at all, and confined them to desert conditions.
Native Americans were outright slaughtered DIRECTLY by the US government. The US government stayed out of slavery unless it was legalizing/illegalizing it, and taxing it. In fact, Native Americans are still persecuted today.
At least you can build on your own land.
And yes, some whites did destroy towns, but now blacks do it to their own much faster and much more effectively.
You seem to be the kind of guy that would get pissed off if someone generalized young black males as violent gangsters, so why is it alright for you to say that all white people are violent racists?
Didn’t Obama just pay reparations to ju-wish people his mother’s people? What part did America play in their plight?
Reparations never !!!!!!!!!!!!!!
England brought slavery to North America and Spain brought slavery to South America. The United States of America ended slavery in their new Country. I think these people are looking to the wrong country for a hand out. Remember over 600,000 Americans died fighting the Civil War!
If somebody should pay reparations for slavery, it’s the arab countries who hauled millions of slaves from all over europe and africa before the crusaders took europe back.
GOD Bless Everyone here and elsewhere in the Name of JESUS.
While the war did end in April of 1865 (during the 19th Century) and persons who were enslaved in Texas were held by some account an additional two months allowing more cotton crops to mature that were harvested in June, the misnomer that the practice of slavery ended 400 years ago is tantamount to the misnomer stating the injustices of that period were ended with the end of the war: as Jim Crow ushered in a continuation of many of the same injustices along with share cropping continuing the bondage of people.
My Daddy was born in 1906 and his father was born into slavery. The social programs begun by FDR and Truman in the 20th Century, created opportunities for more Whites than African Americans. Additionally, the Bible says in Mark 14:7“For ye have the poor with you always, and whensoever ye will ye may do them good: but me ye have not always.” Giving is godly. Proverbs 13:22 “A good man leaveth an inheritance to his children’s children: and the wealth of the sinner is laid up for the just.” Genesis 5:2 “He created them male and female, and He blessed them and named them Man in the day when they were created.” Jim Crow Laws denied rights to person based upon skin color well into the 20th Century.
In as far as Reparations for African American Descendants of Africans who were enslaved in the United States of America Proverbs in the Bible clearly states that “A good man leaveth an inheritance to his children’s children.” Additionally, the Bible clearly states, ” 1 Corinthians 9:10 “Surely he says this for us, doesn’t he? Yes, this was written for us, because whoever plows and threshes should be able to do so in the hope of sharing in the harvest.” I Timothy 5:18 “18 For the scripture says, “You shall not muzzle an ox when it is threshing,” and, “A worker deserves his pay.”
Reparations will boost the economy as people bank (banking industry will use money for loans that is banked), and as people spend the money in the economy creating wealth to go around through these expenditures. It goes along these lines: no one is going to bury the money in the back yard, and Whites and others should be overjoyed for African Americans to receive the moneys in much the same way as , many a Muslim, an atheist , and a Jew too should say thank GOD for JESUS as they count their earnings during the Christmas Holidays.
Reparations will certainly not be as much as the banking industry bailout. GOD Bless everyone.
Millions of white europeans enslaved by African muslims for a thousand years…
http://www.jewsnews.co.il/2016/01/07/the-story-you-dont-know-millions-of-white-europeans-were-enslaved-under-islam-for-1000-years/
Everyone is pitted against each other over atrocities that none of us were alive to commit, nor be victim too. It’s just another tool the government uses to distract us all from the fact that we are all slaves. None of us have the rights or privalages that we are led to believe, and as long as main stream media (contolled by the government) continues to place articles like this in our faces just for the sole purpose of spawning hate, and race related arguments then they are free to continue there crime spree completely undetected. Wake up people…..racism is real, but its only a problem if you let it be. None of us alive are responsible for the actions of those before us, and shouldn’t be held accountable.
Then why don’t we just send them back to the country in which their family members came from.
I would just about be willing to say ok give them reparations if it will stop the madness. But that’s just it, it won’t. NOTHING will EVER be enough to undo what was done. And NOTHING will EVER be enough to stop using slavery as an excuse and a crutch.
Why is it always about the Blacks? have we forgotten that there were White Slaves before there were black slaves?-
Search – White Slavery in American History – don’t just take MY story, there are plenty others. – YOU may be the relative of a White Slave. So don’t be racist Congress-it’s not just Blacks who were slaves-plenty whites were as well even here in the USA
The True History of White Slavery in America
(Before It’s News)
I truly pray for healing in the nation. I think if people learned the truth, they might find they have more in common with one another regarding the history of America than they realize. It does not take anything away from the suffering of blacks to know whites equally suffered. Yes, whites suffered as much if not more than blacks my friends. England is ruled by evil men and women. They had some real problems with their poor and suffering, and they decided to deal with this problem by simply making very minor crimes punishable by death or slavery. It was as if they were being kind to commute your death sentence for stealing a loaf of bread or and apple to enslavement on a plantation in the New World.
The Irish seemed to be targeted the most. Cromwell hated the Irish Catholics for their rebellion against the crown, and he decimated the Irish Catholic population and made hundreds of thousands of them slaves which sold for 5 shillings. To understand just what “trash” these subhumans were to their Masters, they valued black slaves much more highly and sold them for 50 shillings. One source said these Irish slaves were the lowest of slaves, and that if the black slaves felt they were being treated too harshly would complain and say, “You are treating us like Irish!”
Those who think Indentured servitude was sort of like the apprentice program some European countries have had even in the recent past, you could not be more confused. These people in the majority of cases were kept forever by their Master making up crimes and punishments and adding it to their years of service. If a female had a child it was the Master’s property for she was not married. The women would not leave their children and thus you can imagine how many Masters enjoyed their female slaves, got them pregnant and used them at will forever.
These whites were treated at auction just as Blacks. They were called “Christians” in papers. If a black were being sold they would say, “Negro”. They would rip apart families just as they did the black slaves. They would strip them naked and chained up on a platform for all the men to bid on them. These men would poke and prod them, examine their teeth, and buy all they wanted. At one time there were more white slaves in the American colony than there were colonists. One Governor of Virginia listed in his property holdings 2000 Negroes and 6000 Whites.
Negro slave ships were built for slaves. The Irish slave ships were just cargo ships. There is one account of the captain failing to procure enough food for the voyage for the slaves. He would not be paid for dead slaves if it was because of no food, so they “Lost them at sea”. Over 138 men, women and children were tossed into the sea. They were beaten to death, and it was nothing to their Masters, for they were cheap at 5 shillings. These white slaves were a difficult bunch and hard to control though and had many uprisings. The Masters slowly moved over to using more black slaves because they were more docile according to records. Britain did not outlaw taking white slaves until 1839. You see, this was a great way to get cheap labor for their Barbados sugar plantations, populate Australia, and other such ventures. They got rid of the problem of too many poor and not enough work in England. They still had issues of Kid nabbing which we now call kidnapping.
Many of those living in the Appalachian mountains and W. Virginia and Kentucky whom we call hillbillies, ignorant and backwards are the descendants of those white slaves. They were ashamed of their heritage but I wonder if the sting of that history does not affect them much as it has our black brothers and sisters even though it was so long ago. These are fiercely independent people who do not trust outsiders, hate the government and care not to “make it” in the outside world. Is it possible that the scars are the same? Can we ever heal? Slavery is not about race. It was about power and greed and the elite ruling classes abuse of that power.
It is said that the love of money is the root of all evil. Has that seed been sown so deeply in all of us that we are now ready to kill one another over economic gain? The elites have committed every atrocity, war, and barbaric deed out of this love for money. Are we coveting others belongings out of this ancient anger and scarred spirit that our eyes cannot see from whom this seed was sown? United we can overcome our masters.
Yes, they are our masters my friends. Don’t kid yourself. Every President but one is directly related all the way back to the aristocracy of England. The banks are owned by the elite Kenites masquerading as Jews. These people are the enemies of God. They hate God’s creation. They intend to control all of it, and they know just as God found out at Babel, that a united people are too powerful. So, they seek to sow hatred and mistrust amongst us by sex, race, religion, age, skills, education, an class. Please open your eyes my brothers and sisters, and I say that honestly. We have all been hurt. We all have reasons to continue in our bitter spirits, but we have a choice to come together, to heal, and to love one another despite these filthy Masters. They cannot stop us, but they are trying to keep us so busy. Let us prove them wrong and begin to treat one another with kindness, respect, and honor our common history and heritage.