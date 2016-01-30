UN Group Pushes for Americans to Pay Reparations for Slavery

An anti-American UN group is urging the US to address past slavery, police impunity and the crisis of racial injustice. They want us to pay reparations. One must wonder if Barack Obama is behind this in some way. It certainly is a great way to get out the vote.

The United Nations wants Americans to pay reparations for slavery. They want Americans who had nothing to do with slavery to pay off the descendants of slaves who were never slaves. The U.N. Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent also wants us to form a national human rights commission and acknowledge our slave trade as a crime against humanity.

Recommendation:

There is a profound need to acknowledge that the transatlantic slave trade was a crime against humanity and among the major sources and manifestations of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance and that Africans and people of African descent were victims of these acts and continue to be victims of their consequences. Past injustices and crimes against African Americans need to be addressed with reparatory justice.

When are the Germans going to pay reparations to Jews, when are Turks going to pay remuneration to the Armenians, when are the British going to pay back the Irish and the East Indians, how about the slavery taking place now in the Middle East and Africa? After all this is taken care of, then we can have a conversation.

The UN came to this conclusion after meeting with black Americans and others from around the country, including Baltimore, Chicago, New York City, the District of Columbia and Jackson, Mississippi. Undoubtedly, BlackLivesMatter and other communist groups were involved.

After finishing their fact-finding mission, the working group was “extremely concerned about the human rights situation of African-Americans,” chair Mireille Fanon Mendes-France of France said in the report. “The colonial history, the legacy of enslavement, racial subordination and segregation, racial terrorism and racial inequality in the U.S. remains a serious challenge as there has been no real commitment to reparations and to truth and reconciliation for people of African descent.”

They also weighed in on the death of Michael Brown who tried to harm a policeman after robbing a store. They compared the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner to the lynchings of black men in the South. They didn’t mention that these lynchings were committed by Democrats.

The working group was shocked at what they found.

For example, “it’s very easy in the United States for African-Americans to be imprisoned, and that was very concerning,” said Sabelo Gumedze of South Africa.

Federal officials say 37 percent of the state and federal prison populations were black males in 2014.

They want us to erect markers and memorials for “past injustices.”

The current panel will give its final findings to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva in September.

There report lists endless grievances garnered right from the grievance industry itself: we don’t spend enough time in schools talking about slavery, we have food deserts, imprison innocent blacks, and on and on.

Three leftist women from the UN recently said they were shocked at how we treat our women. Our women are allegedly oppressed.

I say defund the UN! They are not our friends and seek to divide us more. Maybe we should take the money we give the UN and give that to the descendants of slaves.