WOW! Great Job Obama! Creating All Those Lousy Jobs!

Over the last ten years, job growth is almost exclusively accounted for by alternative work.

A report by Harvard and Princeton economists Lawrence Katz and Alan Krueger confirmed that from 2005 to 2015, the proportion of Americans workers engaged in what they refer to as “alternative work” soared during the Obama era, from 10.7% in 2005 to 15.8% in 2015.

What is alternative work you might ask. It’s temp and part-time work. Jobs with no fixed salary or secure terms of employment and without benefits have grown under Obamanomics.

From the report:

A striking implication of these estimates is that 94 percent of the net employment growth in the U.S. economy from 2005 to 2015 appears to have occurred in alternative work arrangements. Total employment according to the CPS increased by 9.1 million (6.5 percent) over the decade, from 140.4 million in February 2005 to 149.4 in November 2015.1.

Obamacare rules require employers to give insurance to people working more than part-time. Pelosi said it would allow Americans to pursue their dreams if the producers pay for the non-producers. Obama bragged about the 15 million jobs created since Obama care became law but they were full-time jobs divided into part-time in many cases.

The report says that young workers represented the largest growth of contractors who frequently do not receive any kind of benefits, even when they are working full-time. The issue is particularly frustrating to employees in the entertainment industry where media conglomerates rely on freelancers for long periods of time without offering benefits, an arrangement frequently referred to as “permalance.”

Jobs that grew under Obama were often in food service,hotels, and other low-paying service industries.

People left the workforce in ever-increasing numbers,up to 100 million Under Obamanomics. It didn’t pay for them to take these low-paying jobs in many cases.

The media has cooperated fully with the Obama administration’s tale of job growth.

For example, Reuters claimed a while back that the striking Verizon workers brought up the jobless numbers. Reuters wanted to place the blame for the unemployment increase at that point on the strike.

However, if you go to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, you will find that striking workers are considered employed and do NOT affect the unemployment rate. Check it out on this link to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Also from the report, contract work replaced real jobs [ this includes the temporary help worker, on-call worker, contract company worker, or an independent contractor or freelancer in their main job]: