2000 Mules Swung the Election to the ‘Most Popular President Ever’

Mail-in ballots swung the election to Joe Biden despite the misinterpretation by the NY Times. An extra 37.6 million ballots cast by mail during the 2020 election appeared to have swung the election for Democrats.

The easily corrupted mail-in balloting combined with ballot harvesters and unsecured Zuckerboxes were enough to give Joe Biden the win.

Although bipartisan consensus previously agreed that vote-by-mail leads to fraudulent elections, Democrats were able to increase the overall total of ballots cast by mail from 28.8 million in 2016 to 66.4 million in 2020, a whopping 131 percent increase.

Democrats simultaneously used the covid-19 crisis to push for nationwide mail-in voting, while altering election laws in 37 states to drop to mail-in ballot rejection rate by as much as 90% in key swing states.

Contrary to the New York Times article shared by former President Obama, Democrats did significantly benefit from the increase in vote-by-mail. The percentage of Democrats voting by mail rose from 26 percent in 2016 to 60 percent in 2020.

On the other hand, Republican voters only saw a rise from 21 percent to 32 percent. In other words, the extra 37.6 million ballots cast by mail during the 2020 election swung the election for Democrats.

The videos currently being released of ballot harvesters operating illegally in Georgia help form a picture. It is damning evidence in the hands of a seemingly corrupt Georgia secretary of state.

The harvesting ring appears to be part of the well-conceived plan put out by Trump opponents.

More than 2000 mules, as they are called, were tracked in several swing states. There was a lot of money poured into the operation. One whistleblower alone made over $45,000 to do it.

Watch:



It was the most extensive voter fraud in history:

Related