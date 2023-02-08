Admin to Release Millions of Illegal Crossers Into the US En Masse

The Center Square reports that Chief Border Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez held a meeting with local law enforcement in Weslaco, Texas in December. It was taped and secretly given to the publication. It describes the administration’s plan to release illegal foreign nationals into the U.S. en masse when Title 42 ends.

There will never be a way to assimilate these numbers. We can’t assimilate the millions Biden already let in and released.

Chavez leads the Rio Grande Valley Sector in Texas, one of the most heavily trafficked areas, with more than 50,000 foreign nationals at the border weekly.

Border Patrol agents in December were averaging taking 15,000 illegal foreign nationals into custody daily, Chavez said, with some sectors at 150% capacity.

20 Flights and Eight Busloads Weekly

“There is an expectation that we will be seeing an increase in flow and parole” in the RGV Sector, she continued. The sector was also receiving roughly 20 flights and eight busloads a week of illegal foreign nationals from Yuma, Arizona, and El Paso and Del Rio in Texas because its facilities can hold more people.

Border Patrol apprehensions and reported gotaways in December were the highest in U.S. history, with more than 300,000, according to data obtained by The Center Square.

More Get Released

At the Dec. 20 meeting, one of the border agents said, “everything has changed in the last two years. Over the past two years, the entire landscape has changed, not only with the entries but the demographics and types of people who are exploiting the immigration process,” according to the audio recording obtained by The Center Square.

Because of the volume of people coming in, the agent said, “more folks get processed for release because we just can’t sustain it.”

Cubans are flying to Mexico to cross the southwest border to claim asylum because when they arrive in Florida, they are deported.

“From 2021 to fiscal 2022, there are cities in Mexico where people say they are going to go to find smugglers who charge less to bring them across the Rio Grande River,” he said, noting that “Texas has the greatest traffic of gotaways.”

He said that single, military-age men make up 70% of illegal entries, which are harder to deal with because of safety concerns. They are seeing armed individuals – 17 Border Patrol agents were assaulted last year, “the highest [number] we’ve ever seen,” he said.

By the spring, he said all aerostats, balloons with surveillance capabilities, won’t be operational because they are no longer being funded. They’ve acted as vital “force multipliers,” he said, helping agents track gotaways and other interdiction efforts.

When the “Mexican side knows they are up,” he continued, “activity drops.” With no aerostat in the air, the cartels will have greater capability to evade law enforcement.

The agent also said the “choice drug” coming through the southern border “is illicit fentanyl,” with the highest volumes being seized in the RGV Sector, followed by the largest liquid meth seizure of 3,000 pounds last year.

NGOs are behind it; there’s no tracking mechanism once they release the anonymous people.

The Border Patrol, The Last Bastion

God bless our border patrol. God save America. NGOs run by the far left are people who hate this country. They are destroying us from within, bringing in communists, the needy, criminals, and terrorists who will forever change the country into the hellhole they left.

