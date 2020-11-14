Antifa/BLM Biden Bros Attack Trump Supporters in DC, so much for unity

Antifa and Black Lives Matter are looking for Trump supporters who were somewhat isolated from the main groups. They beat them, steal their flags, set fires in the streets with their flags, and curse them out.

So much for unity.

Brendan Gutenschwager reports that a man in Black Bloc attacked one of the Trump supporters viciously.

“One of the Trump supporters was just assaulted by a man in Black Bloc at a counter-protest march. DC Police immediately came in,” independent reporter Brendan Gutenschwager wrote in a Twitter post.

A video clip shared by Gutenschwager shows a man with blood on his face trying to stand up but falling on the ground.

Several police officers arrived immediately and circled the victim.

Watch:

Warning – graphic video

One of the Trump supporters was just assaulted by a man in black bloc at a counter-protest march. DC Police immediately came in #DCProtests #MarchForTrump #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/Ra1L8ykpsT — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 14, 2020

It didn’t stop there, of course.

They harassed people at dinner:

Then they attacked innocent people. But, but, they told us it would stop when Biden won:

This cant be right They said all this would stop if Biden won https://t.co/4dUGjNW1iD — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 14, 2020

Protesters are grabbing any Trump or American flags they can as they chase some of the Trump supporters out of BLM Plaza in DC #DCProtests #DC #BLM pic.twitter.com/sIN4qscEkF — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 14, 2020

Black Lives Matter protesters are finding Trump supporters near the Plaza and chasing them out of the area #DCProtests #DC #MarchForTrump pic.twitter.com/FTlv0pEEJO — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 14, 2020

They’re punching people:

A protester rushes up and punches a Trump supporter from behind as they chase her away from Black Lives Matter Plaza #DCProtests #MarchForTrump #BLM pic.twitter.com/UywPGPbO05 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 14, 2020

They want to ‘burn it all down.’ These are your Biden Bros. This is what America voted for.

Carrying a banner saying “Punch MAGA in the Face”, protesters march through DC chanting “We shut sh*t down” #DC #DCProtests #BLM pic.twitter.com/X7Ja5CupGX — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 14, 2020

Trump supporters cheer as one of the Black Lives Matter protesters is arrested near the Supreme Court #MarchForTrump #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/jSEnIXXj3O — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 14, 2020