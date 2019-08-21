Biden says MLK, RFK died in the 70s & his secret life as Walter Mitty revealed

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden, a former Vice President, said just like most of his generation, when he got out of school, when Bobby Kenndy and Martin Luther King were assassinated in the ’70s, he got engaged.

He’s at an age where the 60s and 70s are as one. More important is his history of lying much like the fictional Walter Mitty, making himself the center of dramatic events that never happened.

Alana Goodman summarized six events Biden used to put himself into as a hero. Her investigative report is well worth reading on this link.

Joe Biden claimed twice recently that he met with Parkland, Florida, shooting survivors when he was vice president, despite the fact that he was already out of office when the attack took place. His campaign said he misspoke, that’s newspeak for he lied.

The six Ms. Goodman selected are choice.

Number 1

Biden claimed in multiple speeches in 2008 that he knew where Osama bin Laden was hiding because his helicopter had been “forced down” nearby in the mountains of Afghanistan.

He told people to come back to Afghanistan with him. He said if McCain wanted to know, he could tell him where.

The truth is he landed safely in a snowstorm near nothing.

Number 2

While running for president in 2008, Biden told the United Mine Workers that he was a coal miner.

“I hope you won’t hold it against me, but I am a hard-coal miner, anthracite coal, Scranton, Pennsylvania,” Biden said. “It’s nice to be back in coal country. It’s a different accent [in Virginia], but it’s the same deal. We were taught that our faith and our family was the only really important thing, and our faith and our family informed everything we did.”

His campaign later tried to say he was joking.

He also said his ancestors worked in coal mining and that wasn’t true.

Number 3

In 2007, Biden claimed he was “shot at” during the Iraq War while visiting the Green Zone. That wasn’t true.

Number 4

Biden met with Serbian leader Slobodan Milošević in 1993, at the height of the siege of Sarajevo. According to Biden’s book Promises to Keep, when Milošević asked what he thought about him, Biden responded: “I think you’re a damn war criminal and you should be tried as one.”

That never happened.

Number 5

In the 1970s and 1980s, Biden regularly claimed to have been an activist in the civil rights movement and said he participated in sit-ins along U.S. Route 40 in Delaware in 1961.

Again, provably not true.

Number 6

Biden claimed in 2009 that he spent “a lot of hours alone” with President George W. Bush and bluntly rebuked the president over his foreign policy decisions.

Biden never met alone with then-president Bush much less make those comments.