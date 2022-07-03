Build Back Poorer: How Biden’s Anti-Fossil Fuel Bias Threatens Our Economic Freedom

by David Reavill

Forget the image of a doddering older man who has trouble remembering his script. This President is surrounded by the most clever group of ideologues we have seen in the White House since Obama sat behind the Resolute Desk.

Those on the conservative side of the political spectrum often underestimate this Administration because we don’t understand their motivation or the direction they’re taking the country.

Using any means possible, this Administration aims to do away with oil and gas. But their energy policy is an “in your face” up-front movement to control this country’s economy. And precisely by eliminating fossil fuels.

Just three weeks ago, Biden reiterated his position when he said:

“Here’s the situation. And when it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible (sic) transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger, and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over.” ~ White House 5/23/22

At every single turn, Biden has canceled oil and gas leases and pipelines. From withdrawing the XL Pipeline, the Cook Inlet Leases, and the Gulf Coast Leases, Biden has done it all. And now the Wall Street Journal reports he will restrict drilling in the Permian Basin, one of the continental US most productive oil and gas regions.

He, or rather his Administration, is on a mission. Get rid of US oil.

Now he is a canny enough politician to see that the higher prices are costing him support. So, he proposes short-term relief: release oil from the Nation’s Strategic Reserve and visit Saudi Arabia to ask for more oil. But all proposals are designed to be temporary. And all are designed to restrict domestic production.

We first saw this kind of command economic thinking under the Obama Administration, when then-President Obama used this approach to restrict coal production. Obama declared that if you were in the coal industry, he would necessarily “bankrupt” you. It’s a strategy that, at its heart, is an anti-free market.

We are now seeing the current President utilize the same basic strategy: to try to put an entire industry in bankruptcy. Only, this time it is the oil and gas industry.

Today we’re celebrating our Independence Holiday, honoring the Declaration that set our nation free from the controls and restrictions of our colonial masters, the British.

Then it was a group of faceless bureaucrats in far-off London that wished to control the economic fate of this country. Today another group of faceless bureaucrats, this time in far off Washington, DC, want to do the same. They will limit our access to oil and gas. To control the amount and type of energy we use. And thereby exercise economic control.

Perhaps it’s time to exercise our independence from such oppression once again.

Happy Independence day!

