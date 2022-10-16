Candace Owens, Kanye West, and George Floyd Trending

George Floyd is trending again, and a brave Candace Owens is why. Not only did she tweet a clip of Kanye talking about Floyd, but she agreed with him. No, the clip wasn’t about Jewish people. Kanye says in the clip that George Floyd died of drugs. He said we were all lied to.

The cancel culture guardians of our speech will not like this at all.

I’ll have to pay to see the documentary.

Candace linked to a tweet with Kanye saying George Floyd died of drugs in his system. She also commented, “Did you watch the documentary? I mean how ignorant are we going to be? Kanye is accurately referring to the trial— everything was clarified in the George Floyd trial, where they showed the full arrest tape from different angles. YOU WERE LIED TO. WAKE UP.”

Did you watch the documentary? I mean how ignorant are we going to be? Kanye is accurately referring to the trial— everything was clarified in the George Floyd trial where they showed the full arrest tape from different angles. YOU WERE LIED TO. WAKE UP. #GreatestLieEverSold https://t.co/04pEbDEElx — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 16, 2022

As far as George Floyd, we do have an autopsy. Doctors wouldn’t stick up for it at trial, but maybe you want to read it.

When arrested, Floyd was foaming at the mouth, which is a sign of fentanyl poisoning. He commented about swallowing drugs so as not to get caught with them.

The autopsy shows Mr. Floyd had three to four times the amount of Fentanyl needed to kill a person, and he had pot and meth in his system. The arresting officer said he was foaming at the mouth

READ THE AUTOPSY

Autopsy 2020-3700 Floyd by Johannah Winter on Scribd

