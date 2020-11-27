Compelling, powerful, credible kraken exhibits in Michigan

By
M. Dowling
-
0

One sleuth on Twitter grabbed a handful of exhibits from Sidney Powell’s Michigan ‘kraken’ lawsuit. We are reposting it for you here. We can’t say definitively if this is correct but it is powerful.

THE FOLLOWING HAS TO BE INVESTIGATED AND ADJUDICATED BUT YOU NEED TO SEE IT!

Oddities in Michigan!

These are a few of Sidney Powell’s legal filings in Michigan out of many. They are serious, damning, and credible.

For one, real, living human voters do not cast fractions of votes. They cast one vote each, no decimal places.

“The fact that we observed raw vote data coming directly from the Dominion data feed that includes decimal places proves that the winner was selected by an algorithm, and not an individual voter’s choice,” on expert recounts.

Votes gained outpaced new registrations:

Incredible voter turnout:

Hacking and Iran:

