Compelling, powerful, credible kraken exhibits in Michigan

One sleuth on Twitter grabbed a handful of exhibits from Sidney Powell's Michigan 'kraken' lawsuit.

THE FOLLOWING HAS TO BE INVESTIGATED AND ADJUDICATED BUT YOU NEED TO SEE IT!

Oddities in Michigan!

These are a few of Sidney Powell’s legal filings in Michigan out of many. They are serious, damning, and credible.

For one, real, living human voters do not cast fractions of votes. They cast one vote each, no decimal places.

“The fact that we observed raw vote data coming directly from the Dominion data feed that includes decimal places proves that the winner was selected by an algorithm, and not an individual voter’s choice,” on expert recounts.

Exhibit #12

Affiant: Dr. Eric Quinnell “received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering in

May of 2004, aMaster of Science in Circuit Design in May of 2006, and a Doctorate in Computer Arithmetic in May of 2007, all from The University of Texas at Austin” pic.twitter.com/17GhaHveDD — The Panda Tribune (@PandaTribune) November 27, 2020

Votes gained outpaced new registrations:

"Additionally, the votes gained by Biden well outpace even the new registrations in the township – gaining 109% of the new registered voters and 98% of the new votes above 2016"

Incredible voter turnout:

"Another statistical red flag can be observed in Michigan where even the very limited remaining public data reveals 643 precincts with voter turn-out above 80%, according to county records."

Hacking and Iran:

Exhibit #15

Affiant: : electronic intelligence analyst under 305th Military Intelligence with experience gathering SAM missile system electronic intelligence.

“I have extensive experience as a white hat hacker used by some of the top election specialists in the world” pic.twitter.com/7LNSOojs3Y — The Panda Tribune (@PandaTribune) November 27, 2020

"A cursory search on LinkedIn of "dominion voting" on 11/19/2020 confirms the numerous employees in Serbia"

An additional search of Edison Research on 2020-11-08 showed that Edison Research has an Iranian server"

"A search of the indivisible.org network showed a subdomain which evidences the existence of scorecard software in use as part of the Indivisible (formerly ACORN) political group for Obama"

"The 2020 General Election is underway, and last week the Secretary of State ordered election officials across the state to erase the original certified software from 34,000 Ballot Marking Devices and install new software, which was uncertified and untested."

Ballot Marking Devices and install new software, which was uncertified and untested.” pic.twitter.com/hJy2QctT74 — The Panda Tribune (@PandaTribune) November 27, 2020

Hammer and Scorecard are REAL

"The results showed that Scytl maintained its SOE Software servers in a Barcelona data center for disaster recovery and backup purposes. In 2020, the SOE Software data center was moved to Frankfurt Germany where I believe 2020 election data was transferred."

"In my expert judgment, the evidence is widespread and throughout all battleground states I have studied."

Source for Michigan exhibits: https://t.co/YT5cni2JIs