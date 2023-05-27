Dems & RINOs Joined Forces to Impeach Ken Paxton

By
M Dowling
-
0
29

Mr. Paxton, the state attorney general who has become a conservative star, is the first Texas official to be impeached in the House of Representatives in nearly half a century.

This is disgusting. RINOs joined far-left Democrats.

Democrats would never do this. Republicans let the Democrats use them.


