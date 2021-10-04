Dems unite New Yorkers on right and left — marching against vax mandates

















In case you haven’t heard, people in New York City are protesting the vaccine mandates, vaccine passports, and mandates in schools in Midtown Manhattan and Brooklyn. Joe Biden and Bill de Blasio have finally united us. People — parents, teachers, healthcare workers, and others — on both sides of the political spectrum are marching.

There are a lot of Black Americans involved because more than half haven’t been vaccinated.

Protesters gathered outside the Department of Education (DOE) in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday, October 4, to protest New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for public school employees.

This footage filmed by Brendan Gutenschwager shows scenes outside the building on Monday. Police are seen setting up barricades along the sidewalk ahead of the protest that saw dozens of people chanting in opposition to requiring COVID-19 vaccines.

The mandate, which was initially set to take effect on September 27, prompted a legal battle between the city and a group of teachers who opposed the requirement, NY1 reported.

The mandate was upheld by the Supreme Court on October 1, according to New York City Commissioner of Health Dave Chokshi.

Protesters overturned vaccination tents. This looks like an insurrection! Further down, you can look in Brooklyn filmed by Drew Hernandez. They marched through Midtown Manhattan as well.

Watch:

“What’s going on in Australia is not just going to be Australia. And when it shows up on our doorsteps, we’re gonna punch it right in the f****** teeth” Additional speeches as this afternoon’s march against vaccine mandates concludes at the Australian consulate #NewYork pic.twitter.com/k7eyjUrx6i — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 4, 2021

“We have so much free time now, and we’re gonna be at schools, and we’re gonna be handing out flyers to the parents” Educators speaking outside the Australian consulate at today’s Teachers March against vaccine mandates #NewYork pic.twitter.com/DazVekcpHu — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 4, 2021

Protesters have marched to Midtown Manhattan, making their way along 42nd Street now #NewYork pic.twitter.com/1hWR6A60HS — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 4, 2021

Protesters making their way past restaurants now holding vaccinated-only dining under New York’s citywide mandate. Some jeers at outdoor diners, others leaving signs and stickers as the crowd passes #NewYork pic.twitter.com/FPlFmiFv9q — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 4, 2021

BROOKLYN NYC: Anti Vax Mandate Protesters March to protest recent vax mandates @RealAmVoice Get LIVE coverage: https://t.co/u7URmoOvPT pic.twitter.com/xARUUeYfJP — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) October 4, 2021

BROOKLYN NYC: Protesters gather to protest the jäb mandates at the department of education @RealAmVoice Get LIVE coverage: https://t.co/u7URmoOvPT pic.twitter.com/NgXFVwWCO9 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) October 4, 2021

Firefighters fist-bumping with a few of the protesters as the crowd marches past a FDNY station #NewYork pic.twitter.com/aLeMEbdo8F — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 4, 2021

BROOKLYN NYC: Anti Vax Mandate Protesters March on the Brooklyn Bridge to protest recent vax mandates @RealAmVoice Get LIVE coverage: https://t.co/u7URmoOvPT pic.twitter.com/SyVQIVu2G2 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) October 4, 2021

NYC: Anti Vax Mandate Protesters give high fives to FDNY firefighters during anti vax mandate protest @RealAmVoice Get LIVE coverage: https://t.co/u7URmoOvPT pic.twitter.com/GivyVdcKeX — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) October 4, 2021

BROOKLYN NYC: Anti Vax Mandate Protesters chant F*CK JOE BIDEN” in front of department of education building @RealAmVoice Get LIVE coverage: https://t.co/u7URmoOvPT pic.twitter.com/eF2kCNobG0 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) October 4, 2021

BROOKLYN NYC: Black Americans gather to oppose jäb mandates and they are PISSED @RealAmVoice Get More News: https://t.co/u7URmoOvPT pic.twitter.com/dgAq6Na0fE — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) October 2, 2021

This was Saturday.

NYC: A Covid-19 testing tent gets turned over while getting booed Other protesters condemned the actions Not sure who these men are @RealAmVoice Get LIVE coverage: https://t.co/u7URmoOvPT pic.twitter.com/Gbu4eKIvwj — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) October 4, 2021

Related















