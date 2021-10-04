Dems unite New Yorkers on right and left — marching against vax mandates

M. Dowling
0

In case you haven’t heard, people in New York City are protesting the vaccine mandates, vaccine passports, and mandates in schools in Midtown Manhattan and Brooklyn. Joe Biden and Bill de Blasio have finally united us. People — parents, teachers, healthcare workers, and others — on both sides of the political spectrum are marching.

There are a lot of Black Americans involved because more than half haven’t been vaccinated.

Protesters gathered outside the Department of Education (DOE) in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday, October 4, to protest New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for public school employees.

This footage filmed by Brendan Gutenschwager shows scenes outside the building on Monday. Police are seen setting up barricades along the sidewalk ahead of the protest that saw dozens of people chanting in opposition to requiring COVID-19 vaccines.

The mandate, which was initially set to take effect on September 27, prompted a legal battle between the city and a group of teachers who opposed the requirement, NY1 reported.

The mandate was upheld by the Supreme Court on October 1, according to New York City Commissioner of Health Dave Chokshi.

Protesters overturned vaccination tents. This looks like an insurrection! Further down, you can look in Brooklyn filmed by Drew Hernandez. They marched through Midtown Manhattan as well.

Watch:

This was Saturday.

 


