Domestic terrorism in Portland includes shootings, fires, bombs, quick tell Nadler

House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler called the protests in Portland a “myth.” Someone might tell him about the shooting, fires, Molotov cocktails that mythically appeared last night. These events take place every night. These ‘myths’ are domestic terrorism.
Nadler said the riots in Portland are simply a “myth” “spread only in Washington, D.C.”
Unfortunately for Rep. Nadler, there is video history.
THE SHOOTING
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION ➡️ @PortlandPolice are investigating a shooting near Lownsdale Square Park. Witnesses say it happened after a scuffle broke out in the protest area: https://t.co/Z1o5spfIXl @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/XtwtNtjRoT
— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) July 27, 2020
Another eyewitness account of the shooting that occurred near Lownsdale Square today #PortlandProtest #Portland #PortlandShooting pic.twitter.com/2mVkiDTxq7
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) July 27, 2020
THE BOMBS
Andy Ngo has kept a video history of the nightly events.
Antifa rioters are throwing Molotov cocktails toward federal officers at the courthouse. Earlier in the day, police found a cache of ready-made incendiary devices and fully loaded magazines. Video by @livesmattershow. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/KFPyahZ8Er
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 27, 2020
CRAZY RIOTERS, NOT PROTESTERS
Woman arrested at riot resists arrest and says she doesn’t know why she’s getting arrested. Another woman tries to interfere and then assaults officers, getting arrested herself. Video by @livesmattershow. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/BsuqaXi2Fv
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 27, 2020
Heavy-set woman at Portland riot tries to interfere with an arrest and is taken to the ground. Video by @ElijahSchaffer. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/O0PfQVg3JH
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 27, 2020
THE FIRES
They dumped trash on the other side of the fence protecting the federal courthouse and then set it all on fire.
After dumping all the @RiotRibs trash at the Portland federal courthouse, they set it on fire. Video by @ShelbyTalcott. #antifa pic.twitter.com/lrM6LPZklu
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 27, 2020
Quick, someone tell Jerry.
Sure looks like the cameras installed has made a huge difference, and allowed the officers to detect early when the situation gets out of hand. As soon as it was said the fence was being cut the team came out. The same with the Molotov. The camouflaged officers line up along the fence and stood there. Little did most of them know the Federal Protective force was massing from the side. From then on it was one arrest after another. By the time the officers retreated to the side overhead door the crowd was pretty much dispersed. Last night was the best tactical response so far. The latest tactic by Antifa has been to use paint in an attempt to coat the officers face shields and render them incapable. It’s a rather desperate, stupid tactic since the chances of accomplishing are next to nil.
It took quite a while to subdue that woman. The officers had to hold back many trying to interfere. This is the scene from the end of operations and the crowed dispersed for the night. This is the other woman trying to interfere.
Evidently those pepper balls being are highly irritating to the skin, according to those on the ground.
There was one person in the crowd, against the fence, who was wearing full Army fatigues wearing some type of body brace. There was never another angle to see any more.
It’s a bit amusing these Kid Terrorists using gas masks. Notice that “None” of the officers have any difficulty even with hours of exposure to thick clouds of gas. Some of the kids have acquired military surplus or use respirators meant for painting and find they are not so effective. Modern Military masks are designed for “chemical agents” and are highly effective.
This is almost funny. The streamer, Concrete Reporting has been praising their food for some time. Maybe he’s a plant to make Antifa sick.
For booking information, this is the site.
No surprise with Nadler. He was hiding under a desk somewhere in D.C. while, his own NYC Congressional District was being burned and looted for days.