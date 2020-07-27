Domestic terrorism in Portland includes shootings, fires, bombs, quick tell Nadler

House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler called the protests in Portland a “myth.” Someone might tell him about the shooting, fires, Molotov cocktails that mythically appeared last night. These events take place every night. These ‘myths’ are domestic terrorism.

Nadler said the riots in Portland are simply a “myth” “spread only in Washington, D.C.”

Unfortunately for Rep. Nadler, there is video history.

THE SHOOTING

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION ➡️ @PortlandPolice are investigating a shooting near Lownsdale Square Park. Witnesses say it happened after a scuffle broke out in the protest area: https://t.co/Z1o5spfIXl @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/XtwtNtjRoT — Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) July 27, 2020

Another eyewitness account of the shooting that occurred near Lownsdale Square today #PortlandProtest #Portland #PortlandShooting pic.twitter.com/2mVkiDTxq7 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) July 27, 2020

THE BOMBS

Andy Ngo has kept a video history of the nightly events.

Antifa rioters are throwing Molotov cocktails toward federal officers at the courthouse. Earlier in the day, police found a cache of ready-made incendiary devices and fully loaded magazines. Video by @livesmattershow. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/KFPyahZ8Er — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 27, 2020

CRAZY RIOTERS, NOT PROTESTERS

Woman arrested at riot resists arrest and says she doesn’t know why she’s getting arrested. Another woman tries to interfere and then assaults officers, getting arrested herself. Video by @livesmattershow. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/BsuqaXi2Fv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 27, 2020

Heavy-set woman at Portland riot tries to interfere with an arrest and is taken to the ground. Video by @ElijahSchaffer. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/O0PfQVg3JH — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 27, 2020

THE FIRES

They dumped trash on the other side of the fence protecting the federal courthouse and then set it all on fire.

After dumping all the @RiotRibs trash at the Portland federal courthouse, they set it on fire. Video by @ShelbyTalcott. #antifa pic.twitter.com/lrM6LPZklu — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 27, 2020

Quick, someone tell Jerry.