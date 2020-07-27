Domestic terrorism in Portland includes shootings, fires, bombs, quick tell Nadler

By
M. Dowling
-
6

House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler called the protests in Portland a “myth.” Someone might tell him about the shooting, fires, Molotov cocktails that mythically appeared last night. These events take place every night. These ‘myths’ are domestic terrorism.

Nadler said the riots in Portland are simply a “myth” “spread only in Washington, D.C.”

Unfortunately for Rep. Nadler, there is video history.

THE SHOOTING

THE BOMBS

Andy Ngo has kept a video history of the nightly events.

CRAZY RIOTERS, NOT PROTESTERS

THE FIRES

They dumped trash on the other side of the fence protecting the federal courthouse and then set it all on fire.

Quick, someone tell Jerry.

  2. But Russian Collusion is real………uuhh Jerry? what a moron, does this idiot get his daily briefings from CNN/MANBC?????

  3. Sure looks like the cameras installed has made a huge difference, and allowed the officers to detect early when the situation gets out of hand. As soon as it was said the fence was being cut the team came out. The same with the Molotov. The camouflaged officers line up along the fence and stood there. Little did most of them know the Federal Protective force was massing from the side. From then on it was one arrest after another. By the time the officers retreated to the side overhead door the crowd was pretty much dispersed. Last night was the best tactical response so far. The latest tactic by Antifa has been to use paint in an attempt to coat the officers face shields and render them incapable. It’s a rather desperate, stupid tactic since the chances of accomplishing are next to nil.

  4. It took quite a while to subdue that woman. The officers had to hold back many trying to interfere. This is the scene from the end of operations and the crowed dispersed for the night. This is the other woman trying to interfere.

    https://twitter.com/ElijahSchaffer/status/1287667948581056512

    https://twitter.com/ElijahSchaffer/status/1287749844807884806

    It appears his YT channel has more complete videos.

    https://www.youtube.com/c/SlightlyOffensive/videos

    Evidently those pepper balls being are highly irritating to the skin, according to those on the ground.

    There was one person in the crowd, against the fence, who was wearing full Army fatigues wearing some type of body brace. There was never another angle to see any more.

    It’s a bit amusing these Kid Terrorists using gas masks. Notice that “None” of the officers have any difficulty even with hours of exposure to thick clouds of gas. Some of the kids have acquired military surplus or use respirators meant for painting and find they are not so effective. Modern Military masks are designed for “chemical agents” and are highly effective.

  7. No surprise with Nadler. He was hiding under a desk somewhere in D.C. while, his own NYC Congressional District was being burned and looted for days.

