Dr. Ardis claims Remdesivir could kill you

















Dr. Bryan Ardis, a chiropractor, makes claims in the clip below about the drug Remdesivir that are very compelling, but not having access to a neutral doctor on a Sunday, we thought we would post it as is with the links he referenced without analysis.

Dr. Ardis does make some great points.

We’ve included a study he mentions so you can read it yourself. There are other studies and my understanding is no one is claiming Remdesivir is a cure. It also works better at the onset of the illness. However, Dr. Ardis believes it’s killing people.

We also included the NEJM final report which recommends the use of remdesivir. After seeing how political the medical community is, how much is politics deciding these issues? It certainly might make you feel you need to know more about Remdesivir.

We don’t know if he’s right or wrong and we don’t know what to believe. I really do wish he hadn’t mentioned the Holocaust, however. Dr. Ardis sees Remdesivir in the extreme as a tool of genocide.

The FDA report that he mentioned is linked below and lists all the terrible things that might happen to you from the vaccine for COV. It seems odd that no one we know got that information before the jab. Every medication advertised on TV has to list every single possibility.

Dr. Ardis has visibility on Twitter with no warnings or fact-checks which we found interesting.

Two of his referenced sources are: Randomized controlled study and FDA adverse reactions from the vaccines

This is the final report: New England Journal of Medicine Final Report

Remdesivir is used as part of the hospital regimen: Hospitalized Adults: Therapeutic Management | COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines

Watch:

