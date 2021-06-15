Futon County drop boxes are under investigation over missing chain of custody docs



















The Georgia secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, who is up for re-election next year, is investigating whether Fulton County monitored absentee ballots returned in drop boxes for the 2020 presidential election.

Raffensperger said the investigation was necessary because Fulton County’s elections leadership “fail[ed] the voters of Fulton County and the voters of Georgia,” leaving a void that required “new leadership to step up and take charge.”

“New revelations that Fulton County is unable to produce all ballot dropbox transfer documents will be investigated thoroughly, as we have with other counties that failed to follow Georgia rules and regulations regarding drop boxes. This cannot continue,” he tweeted on Monday afternoon.

They can’t produce the chain of custody!

Where was Raffensperger when this was all going on?

New revelations that Fulton County is unable to produce all ballot drop box transfer documents will be investigated thoroughly, as we have with other counties that failed to follow Georgia rules and regulations regarding drop boxes. This cannot continue. — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) June 14, 2021

Related

















