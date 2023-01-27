Harmeet Dhillon Responds to Losing to Ronna McDaniel

After three election losses, Ronna McDaniel was elected to a fourth term as RNC Chair. She won the support of two-thirds of the RNC members.
McDaniel fended off a stronger-than-expected challenge from Harmeet Dhillon, an RNC committeewoman from California and an attorney who has represented former President Donald Trump.
The vote was conducted by secret ballot and McDaniel needed a majority of the members casting ballots to win. After just one round of voting, the parliamentarian announced that McDaniel had received 111 of the 167 votes cast. Dhillon received 51 votes and four ballots were cast for MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
Harmeet Dhillon Issues Statement on RNC Chair Election Results
Dana Point, Calif. — Harmeet Dhillon issued the following statement on today’s results from the RNC Chairman’s election.
“After a hard-fought effort, we unfortunately came up short. However, the RNC will be better for the tough conversations that were desperately needed about how to reform the RNC to win elections and earn the trust of our voters, activists, and donors. I have been a volunteer Republican activist at all levels for decades, and my ultimate goal is simply a better Republican Party that wins elections. I look forward to continue working with the RNC, and our base around the country. I deeply appreciate the immense outpouring of support that I have received over the last two months. It is critical for our chances in 2024 that those who supported my campaign rally around our party and its candidates so we can win elections and deliver badly-needed results for the millions of Americans suffering under the far-left agenda of Biden, Schumer, and their cronies bent upon the destruction of the America we know and love,” Dhillon said.
Donald Trump Responded on Truth Social
Congratulations to Ronna McDaniel on her big WIN as RNC CHAIR. Now we have to STOP THE DEMOCRATS FROM CHEATING IN ELECTIONS!
I guess Trump doesn’t mind getting stabbed in the back by the RNC. They raised tens of millions all for the purpose of legal challenges. They didn’t spend one damn dime for that purpose. Supposedly there were teams of lawyers all across the country for that purpose. When the time came, there were none.
The RNC is no different than the consultant class. They all want to enhance their lifestyle, as was shown by the lavish spending of the RNC. There have been a number of reports of media trying to ask McDaniel questions and she runs away. Well, if she can’t stand there and answer questions she sure as hell didn’t deserve to have the chair.
Of course it’s a secret ballot. None of the members want to accept any responsibility. It’s these types of circumstances that each and every one should be required to stand up and openly declare their vote, just as in the House Speaker. But Then, the public will know who were the turncoats and that surely cannot be divulged. Otherwise they could marginalized by the people’s majority.
All the more reason for President Trump to Start the AFNC – the America First National Committee. Trump needs to cut the Establishment money supply off and force them out of the Party. Over 60% of Republicans support Trump. That will go up to 75% by the Primary. Faced with Trump or anyone else as President, 98% of Republicans will vote for Trump. In the end, the Big Republican Money is not going to Support Democrats or RINOs against Trump. They will have no other viable Choice!
Why do Establishment Republicans love to Lose? Is it because they just love raising money for Parties? The fix is no donations to the RNC. It’s time to starve the Eunuchs out of the Republican Party and put the America First Republicans in charge. President Trump should organize the AFNC – the America First National Committee and put Mike Lindell in Charge. I wonder who would raise more money and actually put it to Work. I have a C-note ready for the AFNC and I’m just a little guy on fixed income. I used to be a Libertarian, Bush 41 ran me off, but Trump brought me back to the Republican Party! Establishment Republicans are absolutely tone deaf.
I’m starting to think they Want to lose, for selfish reasons. When losing they can create fear and hysteria among the public and then get large donations. We saw that after the election when they ramped up the fear machine to contest the election and raised around 24 million in short order; and pocketed that money. No doubt for the lavish spending by McDaniel.
Am so mad that McDaniel won. I wanted the other lady to win. Talk about being fixed. Republicans need a backbone. Am going to register as Independent. Am done with the spineless Republicans. They are always on the defense when they should be on the offense. Am done with the party.
IMHO the wrong woman won. The swamp seems top have won again.