Harmeet Dhillon Responds to Losing to Ronna McDaniel

After three election losses, Ronna McDaniel was elected to a fourth term as RNC Chair. She won the support of two-thirds of the RNC members.

McDaniel fended off a stronger-than-expected challenge from Harmeet Dhillon, an RNC committeewoman from California and an attorney who has represented former President Donald Trump.

The vote was conducted by secret ballot and McDaniel needed a majority of the members casting ballots to win. After just one round of voting, the parliamentarian announced that McDaniel had received 111 of the 167 votes cast. Dhillon received 51 votes and four ballots were cast for MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Harmeet Dhillon Issues Statement on RNC Chair Election Results

Dana Point, Calif. — Harmeet Dhillon issued the following statement on today’s results from the RNC Chairman’s election.

“After a hard-fought effort, we unfortunately came up short. However, the RNC will be better for the tough conversations that were desperately needed about how to reform the RNC to win elections and earn the trust of our voters, activists, and donors. I have been a volunteer Republican activist at all levels for decades, and my ultimate goal is simply a better Republican Party that wins elections. I look forward to continue working with the RNC, and our base around the country. I deeply appreciate the immense outpouring of support that I have received over the last two months. It is critical for our chances in 2024 that those who supported my campaign rally around our party and its candidates so we can win elections and deliver badly-needed results for the millions of Americans suffering under the far-left agenda of Biden, Schumer, and their cronies bent upon the destruction of the America we know and love,” Dhillon said.

Donald Trump Responded on Truth Social

Congratulations to Ronna McDaniel on her big WIN as RNC CHAIR. Now we have to STOP THE DEMOCRATS FROM CHEATING IN ELECTIONS!

