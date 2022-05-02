Here’s Why My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell Was on Twitter for 4 Hours

The MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was able to get back on to Twitter Sunday but he was gone again in only four hours. (video below)

He probably sold another million pillows after the announcement that he was banned again.

He was originally banned from Twitter in 2021 for promoting allegedly unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election results were fraudulent.

On Sunday, he rejoined with a new account. In five minutes, he had 20,000 followers and 37,000 when his account was suspended, The Daily Mail dot com reports.

He said Twitter was allowing fake Mike Lindell accounts and he got them taken down. However, Lindell is frustrated that Twitter allows fake accounts but not his. He had the new real account opened and told people to watch out for fake accounts.

“My only account is @MikeJLindell!’ he wrote in the tweet at 1:25pm. ‘Please RT and FOLLOW to SPREAD THE WORD.'”

The tweet linked to a video of him on a private jet, saying: “Hello everyone on Twitter, this is Mike Lindell. I’m here to tell you about my new account.”

A spokesperson for Twitter told Newsweek the account was permanently suspended for violating the platform’s rules on ban evasion.

In other words, he wasn’t on with permission. If you’re suspended, you’re not allowed to go back on to the site.

Banned conservatives are hoping to get back on with Elon Musk as CEO but he doesn’t own it yet.

Watch:

BREAKING: Mike Lindell announces he was just kicked off Twitter again STAND UP TO CENSORSHIP https://t.co/faQ7lHQppL pic.twitter.com/N2wTrPatEF — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 1, 2022

