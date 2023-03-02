How The Gates Foundation Managed The Pandemic

by David Reavill

This is a story of one man and his incredibly influential Foundation. On October 18, 2019, at the Pierre Hotel in New York City, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation created a specific plan to respond to any future Global Pandemic. That Plan would guide our lives for the next two years.

The forum was Event 201, and as host, Bill Gates joined Johns Hopkins University and the World Economic Forum in leading a select group of academics, public leaders, and social media influencers in creating their Plan to deal with a possible future worldwide pandemic. The hypothetical Pandemic discussed at Event 201 became a reality three months after this meeting. It was called Covid-19.

The Public Health field, especially Pandemic mitigation, was right in Bill Gates’s wheelhouse, the discipline that Gates has focused on since leaving Microsoft and forming the Gates Foundation. Perhaps no one else had as high a profile in public health as he.

For months he had warned of the possibility of a mass outbreak of disease that could kill or injure millions. And he and his interlocking group of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Charities, and not-for-profits were perfectly positioned should such a pandemic occur.

That day, the meeting was just three months before the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak in Wuhan, China, a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern.”

The Gates Foundation contributes more to the World Health Organization than anyone—more than any country worldwide, even the United States. And like any foundation, money equals clout and influence. Count the WHO as part of the Gates interlocking network of organizations that would support his initiatives if the time should come.

Another organization included in Gates’s strategic partners is Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. The Gavi organization consists primarily of the Gates Foundation and several major pharmaceutical companies. Gavi describes itself as a “public-private” partnership. Its mission is to vaccinate as many children as possible by administering low or no-cost vaccines, chiefly among the global poor.

As it turned out, Event 201 was either the most incredible intersection of predictive planning and circumstance or a massively concerning conspiracy. I’ve read both sides of the argument and think reality lies somewhere in between these two polar opposite views.

Joining Event 201 that fateful day were several participants whose fortunes and careers were greatly enhanced by the subsequent Pandemic. As things unfolded, Covid-19 played right into their hands, promoting their power and influence.

You can find videos of many sessions on Youtube and the complete synopsis at their website: “center for health security dot org.”

At the end of the session, Johns Hopkins, the World Economic Forum, and the Gates Foundation make seven recommendations. Most of those recommendation center around a need to prepare for the eventuality of a pandemic. According to Event 201, those preparations should center on economics, transportation, and communication. But most countries should stockpile “medical countermeasures,” defined later in the document as “vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics.”

Before Event 201, there was no consensus that a Pandemic could be global in its scope. Several scientists suggested that environmental and genetic differences in populations worldwide could limit any Pandemic’s spread. In short, Bill Gates scored a massive victory in framing the response to a future “Global” Pandemic.

After Event 201, all that became “settled science,” The WHO had limited opposition when it declared on January 30, 2020, that Covid-19 was a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern.” This was the first step in what would become a worldwide response to the Pandemic.

Governments everywhere would take the most draconian action, closing businesses, instituting citizen quarantines, and self-isolation, bringing their economies to a standstill. All because the World Health Organization had declared a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern.” All this followed the model set down at Event 201.

Equally prescient was Event 201 next step, the utilization of “Medical Countermeasures,” especially vaccines. Which, who knew, were either already under development or would be soon. Gavi undoubtedly played an essential role in coordinating the pharmaceutical industry’s massive response to the Pandemic.

The Event 201 Game Plan was working to perfection.

Here’s where the distinction between good planning and outright collusion gets blurred. I’ve seen things like this in the corporate world. The person who promotes their Plan first usually wins.

We live in a world that promotes an instant response to any crisis. It’s as true in government as in industry. While others may have been searching for an answer to the Pandemic, Gates already had one on the table. There was his strategy, already published. No further review is needed.

All governments, agencies, and businesses had to do were follow the Gates step-by-step procedure. Of course, others, especially “big pharma,” were there to endorse that idea. The final step, pass their Plan by a couple of politicians, initially the President and his Cabinet, and before anyone could quibble, the Plan was implemented.

Of course, the key to the entire operation was credibility. Someone or some organization must certify that Covid-19 was sufficiently dangerous to lockdown the Western world.

Then, on January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization declared that the events in China were an “International Health Emergency.” The Global Health Emergency, envisioned by Event 201, was now official. It was perfect. After all, no one could argue with the WHO, the acknowledged authority on Public Health.

Each one of Bill Gates’ strategic partners, the Gates Foundation, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and especially the World Health Organization, had played a critical role. Without them, we likely would not have had the response to the Pandemic that we did. And the past couple of years might have been very different.

