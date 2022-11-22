In Case You Missed the FDA Gaslighting on Ivermectin

WOW, the FDA is trying to gaslight Americans again. They claim they only RECOMMENDED not using ivermectin. Dr. Panda has something to say about that.

The U.S Food And Drug Administration (FDA) is being sued in Texas by three doctors who were disciplined for prescribing Ivermectin to patients.

Wow. Just wow. @US_FDA doing some grade A gaslighting now. “It was just a recommendation!” pic.twitter.com/qzKpjTpBIa — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 20, 2022

A lawyer representing the FDA said:

“The cited statements were not directives. They were not mandatory. They were recommendations. They said what parties should do. They said, for example, why you should not take ivermectin to treat COVID-19. They did not say you may not do it; you must not do it. They did not say it’s prohibited or it’s unlawful. They also did not say that doctors may not prescribe ivermectin.”…

The FDA has violated well-established law that allows doctors to prescribe an FDA-approved drug as an off-label treatment.

CHECK OUT THE FDA TWEETS LINKING TO THEIR WEBSITE

As the FDA tweeted this stuff out, doctors were online calling it the safest drug they’ve given to HUMANS. Dr. Panda says, “it’s widely prescribed and massively effective.”

You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021

Hold your horses, y’all. Ivermectin may be trending, but it still isn’t authorized or approved to treat COVID-19. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 26, 2022

DR. PANDA INCLUDES STUDIES PROVING THE EFFICACY

Several studies funded by the Indian Government have shown Ivermectin to be effective. There are also studies from Peru, Bangladesh, Spain, and elsewhere. You can check them out at Dr. Panda’s substack.

There are currently 86 ongoing or completed clinical trials on Ivermectin worldwide, and Ivermectin is winning.

