Joh Fetterman Struggles to Read from a Prepared Script

As Mr. Fetterman struggles to read, Americans struggle to understand what he just read. The people of Pennsylvania, including Republicans, voted for him to serve as their senator.
After a months-long hospitalization, Mr. Fetterman still hasn’t recovered from his stroke last year. He can’t speak or read clearly, and it’s not clear he understands what people are saying to him.
“Pennsylvanians have seen firsthand the awful impact on flooding on their homes and lives,” Fetterman said. “During Hurricane Ida, residents in and around Penn Philadelphia area sheltered within the storm toward, excuse me, tore their homes apart,” he continued. People shared their stories of swimming out of their homes. The “Vine Street exway” [expressway] was underwater…”
He didn’t understand the first answer in this next clip.
While we’re at it, what’s with Mitch McConnell? He doesn’t look well.
In the next clip, when Mr. Fetterman first returned from the hospital and chaired a committee. it was a stunning return and went viral.
“I call to this hearing of the U.S. Senate subcommittee and food and nutrition and specialty crops, organics and research, to order,” Fetterman said. “Hunger is not a Republican or a Democrat issue. It’s all of our issue that we have to take it on.”
Joh Fetterman is a Classic example of how worthless a Democrat in Congress is! As are RINOs.
Fetterman is a great symbol of the failure of America. He could not have won fairly.
Mitch has been a dullard a long time, and Trump agrees he is. He never was able to properly read his brief scripted remarks, which he of course is also incapable of writing. When he reads his drivel, he is unable to properly accentuate, indicating a lack of understanding of the words.
Mitch has been an embarrassment his entire “leadership”. Faux News and other conservative sources ignored and hid that. Mitch would never appear for an unscripted interview. He has never been ready for scrutiny. Mitch has long term supported leftist senate candidates over conservatives, but Faux News viewers were ignorant. It was funny to see Levin actually criticize his hero Mitch, after Mitch refused to support the winner of the republican primary in Alaska.