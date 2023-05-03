Joh Fetterman Struggles to Read from a Prepared Script

As Mr. Fetterman struggles to read, Americans struggle to understand what he just read. The people of Pennsylvania, including Republicans, voted for him to serve as their senator.

After a months-long hospitalization, Mr. Fetterman still hasn’t recovered from his stroke last year. He can’t speak or read clearly, and it’s not clear he understands what people are saying to him.

“Pennsylvanians have seen firsthand the awful impact on flooding on their homes and lives,” Fetterman said. “During Hurricane Ida, residents in and around Penn Philadelphia area sheltered within the storm toward, excuse me, tore their homes apart,” he continued. People shared their stories of swimming out of their homes. The “Vine Street exway” [expressway] was underwater…”

He didn’t understand the first answer in this next clip.

While we’re at it, what’s with Mitch McConnell? He doesn’t look well.

America now have obvious cognitively-impaired leaders running our government; first, Joe Biden, then John Fetterman, now Mitch McConnell. pic.twitter.com/mDPA5BqyW9 — Shannon Ford (@shannonfordUSA) May 2, 2023

In the next clip, when Mr. Fetterman first returned from the hospital and chaired a committee. it was a stunning return and went viral.

“I call to this hearing of the U.S. Senate subcommittee and food and nutrition and specialty crops, organics and research, to order,” Fetterman said. “Hunger is not a Republican or a Democrat issue. It’s all of our issue that we have to take it on.”

Here is John Fetterman asking a question to a witness at today’s subcommittee hearing. pic.twitter.com/kb2jXO9O2C — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 19, 2023

