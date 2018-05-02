Killing the Stalin Hunters

Recently Jim Hoft at The Gateway Pundit wrote an unflattering article about George Soros. Since the publication of that article, he has been continually hit by DDoS attacks. The hard left is attempting to destroy his website and silence his voice.

His numbers of viewers have gone down considerably as is the case of every conservative on Facebook. Libertarians aren’t doing very well either nor are religious groups.

Hoft has done some excellent research on the destruction of right of center thought and today he has another article up worth reading.

In the article, Zuckerberg’s Announcement Means Final Remaining Conservative Voices on Facebook Will Be Eliminated by Election Day”, he discusses the algorithm experimentation and implementation that began in January. Facebook is censoring the websites who don’t think like the far-left. The Sentinel has also experienced a stunning drop in viewership.

Hoft discusses a new announcement by Zuckerberg in his article which was first reported by Buzzfeed. The algorithms and the 20,000 fact-checkers, partially funded by George Soros, are not enough for the tech giant.

Zuckerberg will spend BILLIONS to remove all so-called fake news from the platform. Vehicles will be ranked by “trustworthiness”. The fact-checkers are left-wing and the army of trolls sent out by Communist groups like MoveOn constantly vote down websites and pages that are not in line with their thinking.

They will destroy alternative media. That is the goal and many politicians have voiced their approval. It will all be complete by the time of the election. If you have right of center websites you like, bookmark them.

Via Buzzfeed:

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday that the company has already begun to implement a system that ranks news organizations based on trustworthiness, and promotes or suppresses its content based on that metric.

Zuckerberg said the company has gathered data on how consumers perceive news brands by asking them to identify whether they have heard of various publications and if they trust them.

“We put [that data] into the system, and it is acting as a boost or a suppression, and we’re going to dial up the intensity of that over time,” he said. “We feel like we have a responsibility to further down polarization and find common ground.”

Zuckerberg met with a groups of news media executives at the Rosewood Sand Hill hotel in Menlo Park after delivering his keynote speech at Facebook’s annual F8 developer conference Tuesday.

The meeting at the Rosewood Sand Hill hotel in Menlo Park included representatives from BuzzFeed News, the Information, Quartz, the New York Times, CNN, the Wall Street Journal, NBC, Recode, Univision, Barron’s, the Daily Beast, the Economist, HuffPost, Insider, the Atlantic and others.

The event, called “OTR” (shorthand for “off the record”), is an annual gathering meant for new media news executives to talk shop. It is in its second year. Zuckerberg’s remarks were initially meant to be, like the name of the conference, off the record, but he agreed to answer questions on the record.

Zuckerberg said the company will invest “billions” of dollars in a combination of artificial intelligence and tens of thousands of human moderators to keep both fake news and deliberate propaganda at bay, especially in elections.

These people are changing our history, silencing us, bullying Americans who think differently, and forcing their bizarre culture down our throats. They are Stalinists.