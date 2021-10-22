Loudon County Knew of the Brutal Rape the Day It Took Place!!!

















The Loudoun County School Board knew about the brutal sexual assault of a student the DAY IT HAPPENED. Yet, they continued to lie and silence the father. They even got the angry dad imprisoned for ten days, knowing why he was upset. They said nothing when the National School Board Association (NSBA) came out with their vile letter, followed by the AG threatening parents.

Superintendent Ziegler, Ph.D., and the entire school board should resign immediately. They put their ideology above the welfare of students. This group of lunatics even put the rapist in another one of their schools where he raped another girl.

THE PROOF

WTOP obtained an email written by Scott Ziegler, superintendent of the Virginia school district, at 4:09 pm on May 28 that said:

Good Afternoon, Board Members, The purpose of this email is to provide you with information regarding an incident that occurred at Stone Bridge HS. This afternoon a female student alleged that a male student sexually assaulted her in the restroom. The LCSO [Sheriff’s Office] is investigating the matter. Secondary to the assault investigation, the female student’s parent responded to the school and caused a disruption by using threatening and profane language that was overheard by staff and students. Additional law enforcement units responded to the school to assist with the parent. The school’s counseling team is providing services for students who witnessed the parent’s behavior. The alleged victim is being tended to by LCSO.

When Board member Beth Barts asked the Superintendent at the meeting where the parent became upset if there had been a sexual assault, he said he didn’t have any record of any occurring.

That was three weeks after the assault. That is why the father became somewhat unruly — not much — but somewhat.

Not long after this meeting, AG Garland threatened parents — suggesting they are domestic terrorists. It was only based on a letter from the NSBA which cited the event in Loudoun County.

GARLAND’S WIFE’S UNACCEPTABLE TIES

In addition to kowtowing to Joe Biden’s puppet masters, Attorney General Merrick Garland could be colluding with his far-left wife when he sends out his nasty, threatening, authoritarian letters to intimidate political opponents.

As we reported, Attorney General Garland’s daughter and her husband have a company that makes a lot of money from selling books promoting the usual Critical Race Theory indoctrination. Garland threatened parents challenging school boards pushing this theory.

Greg Kelly, a Newsmax host, and the son of former NYC police commissioner Ray Kelly, slammed Garland. As he said, parents are not a terrorist threat and haven’t acted like terrorists.

“Now, it’s kind of a chilling thing,” that the AG is threatening parents, Kelly said. In the next clip, Kelly references the father of the victim. It was the father whose daughter was brutally raped and sodomized. The Superintendent lied about the rape at the meeting.

Garland’s wife Lynn is also involved with the far-left Brennan Center and far-left non-profits.

CD Media reported that Mrs. Garland is involved with the Election Verification Network. She is an election audit advisor and works at an executive level.

Lynn Garland has worked as an unaffiliated volunteer to improve the security and accuracy of election systems since 2004. She is a co-executive editor of “Principles and Best Practices of Post-Election Audits.” She served on a team evaluating optical scan systems for Maryland’s State Board of Elections. Previously, she worked in manufacturing operations management for a Fortune 100 electronics company. She majored in Physics at Harvard College and in Operations Management at MIT’s business school.”

Merrick Garland famously threatened the Maricopa County audit. He threatened all states that were thinking of conducting election audits which is their constitutional right!

