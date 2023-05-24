Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports on Biden Whistleblowers

by Mark Schwendau

A riveting short reel video came across my Facebook feed featuring Georgia Republican House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene this week. While the news media and Internet gatekeepers seemingly have quashed the footage and the earthshaking information she reveals, we did a deep dive to locate it and transcribe what she had to say. The video appears to now be a week old.

“I want to be very clear with everyone watching again today. Our whistleblower that brought us evidence that leads directly to Joe Biden… That Joe Biden took a payment from a foreign national in exchange for foreign policy favors… That whistleblower is not lost, and they are safe, but they do fear for their life. That whistleblower came to us, thankfully, through the help of Senator (Chuck) Grassley (R-IA). That is a fact. That is the truth.

But other whistleblowers, yes, they are missing. They’re either in court, they are in jail or we cannot talk with them at this time because they can’t be found. This is a very real situation that we’re talking about, and our investigation is so important, Steve… that this will bring down the President of the United States. And I want to let everyone know something; we are going back to the treasury department today at 1:00 because we have more financial records that we have to review leading to the Biden family and Joe Biden himself.”

The explosive interview was triggered by one or more whistleblowers of the IRS and/or FBI coming forward to expose the Biden family’s money gains from foreign dealings had gone missing.

Her comment about visiting the Treasury Department was related to the following development dating back to March:

Chairman James Comer (R-KY), House Committee on Oversight and Accountability chair, issued the following statement after the U.S. Department of the Treasury finally provided the committee with an on-camera review of the suspicious activity reports (SARs) generated by the Biden family and associates’ unusual foreign or high-dollar transactions:

“After two months of dragging their feet, the Treasury Department is finally providing us with access to the suspicious activity reports for the Biden family and their associates’ business transactions. It should never have taken us threatening to hold a hearing and conduct a transcribed interview with an official under the penalty of perjury for the Treasury to finally accommodate part of our request. For over 20 years, Congress had access to these reports, but the Biden Administration changed the rules out of the blue to restrict our ability to conduct oversight.

According to bank documents we’ve already obtained, we know one company owned by a Biden associate received a $3 million dollar wire from a Chinese energy company two months after Joe Biden left the vice presidency. Soon after, hundreds of thousands of dollars in payouts went to members of the Biden family. We are going to continue to use bank documents, and suspicious activity reports to follow the money trail to determine the extent of the Biden family’s business schemes if Joe Biden is compromised by these deals, and if there is a national security threat. If Treasury tries to stonewall our investigation again, we will continue to use tools at our disposal to compel compliance.”

Then, last week this month, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden over his handling of migrant crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border. Greene accused Biden of abusing his power by “endangering the security of the United States and thwarting the will of Congress,” according to the articles.

She said in a statement, “Joe Biden has deliberately compromised our national security by refusing to enforce immigration laws and secure our border, allowed approximately 6 million illegals from over 160 countries to invade our country, deprived border patrol of the necessary resources and policies sufficient to protect our country, and his administration has willfully refused to maintain operational control as required by law.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is widely regarded as the most tenacious woman to ever be seated in the House of Representatives.

Joe Biden was recently caught on a hot mic proclaiming, “Nobody f*cks with a Biden.”

It would seem Greene has made it her mission to go scorched earth on all of the Biden’s. There are said to be as many as 12 FBI whistleblowers, and 2 IRS whistleblowers, all willing to testify that both agencies are negligent in investigating the alleged criminal activities of the Biden family.

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He is a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related