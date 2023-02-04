There are reports of a massive explosion over Billings, Montana. No one knows if it’s tied to the Chinese spy balloon flying over Montana yesterday into Friday. That balloon is now near Kansas City. The administration won’t shoot it down.

Ok, so here’s what I just caught I few minutes ago out my window. I saw a jet go by so fast and then explosion in the sky. Holy crap! Billings MT. pic.twitter.com/swr8ERC6pf — Dolly Moore (@MMtTreasures) February 4, 2023

Residents now reporting ‘very bright’ motionless ball of light in the sky near Billings, Montana following earlier reports of an explosion pic.twitter.com/i4AFbON0Qa — RawNews1st (@Raw_News1st) February 4, 2023

Governor Gianforte is confident he will be briefed. Knowing Biden, I wouldn’t be so sure.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte on the China Balloon pic.twitter.com/36Qbp6MypQ — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 4, 2023

CNN: A pilot reports there is “DERELICT BALLOON ADRIFT” at 50,000 feet was just reported by the crew of a Cessna Citation private jet cruising at 43,000 feet near Kansas City.

JUST IN: Pilots are now reporting the Chinese spy balloon floating a few thousand feet above them. “DERELICT BALLOON ADRIFT” at 50,000 feet was just reported by the crew of a Cessna Citation private jet cruising at 43,000 feet near Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/xuOBY8xt7U — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) February 3, 2023

Pentagon spokesperson Gen. Brig. Gen. Ryder said “another surveillance balloon” is flying over Latin America. No one has reported which country it is flying over.

The CCP lied and claimed it was a weather balloon.

Brigadier General Pat Ryder said during a press briefing at midday on Friday that the US was continuing to weigh its options and described the airship’s presence as an “unacceptable” violation of US airspace.

“We are aware of the (People’s Republic of China) statement. However, the fact is, we know that it’s a surveillance balloon.”

That’s true, and Biden is doing nothing about it.

“This was intentional,” a senior U.S. official said, adding that the balloon initially took off from mainland China.

Just a tad suspicious.

