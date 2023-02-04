Massive Explosion Over Billings, Montana

By
M Dowling
-
0
2

There are reports of a massive explosion over Billings, Montana. No one knows if it’s tied to the Chinese spy balloon flying over Montana yesterday into Friday. That balloon is now near Kansas City. The administration won’t shoot it down.

Governor Gianforte is confident he will be briefed. Knowing Biden, I wouldn’t be so sure.

CNN: A pilot reports there is “DERELICT BALLOON ADRIFT” at 50,000 feet was just reported by the crew of a Cessna Citation private jet cruising at 43,000 feet near Kansas City.

Pentagon spokesperson Gen. Brig. Gen. Ryder said “another surveillance balloon” is flying over Latin America. No one has reported which country it is flying over.
The CCP lied and claimed it was a weather balloon.

Brigadier General Pat Ryder said during a press briefing at midday on Friday that the US was continuing to weigh its options and described the airship’s presence as an “unacceptable” violation of US airspace.

“We are aware of the (People’s Republic of China) statement. However, the fact is, we know that it’s a surveillance balloon.”

That’s true, and Biden is doing nothing about it.

“This was intentional,” a senior U.S. official said, adding that the balloon initially took off from mainland China.

Just a tad suspicious.

Path of CCP balloon.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments