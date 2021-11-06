















New York’s Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Speaks Out Against the Harmful CoViD-19 Vaccines

By Paul Dowling

“In 1976, the swine flu vaccine killed 26 people. The entire program was scrubbed. According to the VAERS [Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System] database . . . there is 17,000 [fatalities from the CoViD-19 vaccine]. According to a whistleblower who signed an affidavit, there is 50,000. . .. The number reported [to VAERS] only represents, in my opinion, 20% of the actual deaths. So, it is very conceivable that we are looking at hundreds of thousands of dead already.” – Dr. Vladimir Zelenko

Dr. Zelenko spoke out recently during a conversation with an interviewer named Dave, who introduced him, saying, “Dr. Zelenko is a Board-Certified family physician with over 20 years’ experience. Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom, nominated for the Nobel [Peace] Prize, Dr. Zelenko’s team was one of the first in the country to successfully treat thousands of Covid-19 patients in the prehospital settings. Dr. Zelenko developed his now famous ‘Zelenko Protocol,’ which has saved countless lives worldwide. He recommended Hydroxychloroquine to President Trump. And I am very honored and happy to have Dr. Zelenko.” All statements reported here were uttered by Dr. Zelenko himself.

The Worst Crime in Human History

“In retrospect [looking back over the last couple of years], we can reverse-engineer the worst crime in human history, and only if you look at things from the right perspective – through the right glasses – will things make sense. And those glasses are not [for] the eyes of a decent person. Life-saving medications – like Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin and others – access to them was suppressed. Knowledge about them was suppressed. Any doctor who dared speak against the government’s narrative was deplatformed. And now we see [information about] all the side-effects [being caused] through these horrific vaccines being suppressed as well.

“If you look at it as if our government is our worst enemy . . ., this is actually a part of – I’ll say it outright – a eugenics program that is designed to murder a percentage of us immediately, and then [cause] chronic illnesses, [and] make infertile the rest. And according to certain patents that were filed and approved . . ., there is tracking technology in these vaccines . . .. And there is technology that allows [one] to measure your internal physiological data, like temperature and heart regulation, then transmit that data with your location to a third party.

“We are part of a coördinated effort to cull, or depopulate, a large percentage of our population of innocent people. Otherwise, why would you vaccinate children – children who have a near 100% chance of recovery from CoViD? Why the hell would you put a needle into them that has side-effects of blood-clots, myocarditis, increased miscarriages, increased cancer, increased autoimmune diseases, most likely infertility, and then the dreaded antibody dependent enhancer reaction – for a disease that children have a 99.998% chance of recovery [from]? That is not for the welfare of the children.

Government Bad Actors Cost People Their Lives

“The antibodies produced from these shots are literally bombs . . . that are lethal to people. . .. Dr. Robert Malone, who invented the mRNA vaccine said don’t take it, it’s too dangerous, the government is lying to you. We’re beginning to see antibody-dependent enhancement. Dr. Michael Yeadon, who was vice-president of Pfizer, said that for every one child that dies naturally of CoViD, [between 50 and] 100 will die of the vaccine. What are we doing? So, it’s an accumulative problem. The more boosters you take, the worse the problem is.

“My observations [of patients administered antiviral drugs early on] showed a reduction in hospitalization and death by 84% . . .. If you treated high-risk patients in the early stages of the disease with an antiviral protocol . . . if you can get rid of the virus in the first few days, the complications never happen. . .. So, timing is everything. . .. That means that, out of 700,000 dead Americans, 600,000 could have been prevented from going to the hospital even.

“[The government] is saying, ‘Don’t treat early, allow for the complications to happen, and then, when you are in the hospital, we’ll try to put the fire out.’ It’s moronic. [Bureaucrats restricted] access to Hydroxychloroquine, in direct opposition to the executive order of President Trump. And instead of making it available through the Right to Try legislation that Ron Johnson championed, what they did was they issued an emergency-use authorization that restricted the use of Hydroxychloroquine only to hospitalized patients, meaning that the national stockpile was closed to patients that were not that sick . . . and that led to . . . tens of thousands, even hundreds of thousands, of people getting much sicker. So, why would I trust these so-called agencies?

Satanic Policies Are Causing a Global Psychosis

“We could actually control this virus, but because of the Satanic policies of our leaders . . ., there is a global psychosis going on, where people are no longer able to think rationally or with analytical thought, and [they] just do things emotionally to relieve their pain. That’s why they gravitate towards things like the vaccine – even intelligent people – without thinking through it, because they don’t want to live in that fear state anymore. They believe that, by taking this vaccine, it is going to reduce their fear. . .. What happens is that, if you challenge their narrative, they become belligerent. . .. This is psychological warfare. . .. It’s the use of fear and the use of isolation over, let’s say, six months [which] causes a psychological decompensation in the person, and then they become completely gullible. Completely. You can manipulate them to do whatever you want.

“I call [Bill] Gates a sociopath. So, this sociopath is on record saying he wants the world population reduced by 15% – that’s a billion people – through the use of vaccines, because of global warming. That was in 2015 [and even earlier, in 2010]. The same sociopath, in 2020, said that seven billion people need to be vaccinated. . .. Why would I take a vaccine for my health from someone who believes that the world population should be reduced?

“The whole point of this trauma – this global trauma – is to motivate seven billion people to choose to take a poison death shot. . .. [There] is a list of side-effects: death – that was a good one – then transverse myelitis, multiple sclerosis, seizures, epilepsy, heart attacks, strokes, [and] the list goes on. . .. Two months before these poison death shots were released to the public, it was already known [about] all the side-effects that were going to happen. . .. That is called premeditated, first-degree, murder – and genocide. They knew exactly what they were doing. It was by design.

Lethal Vaccines and Einstein’s Definition of Insanity

“In 1976, the swine flu vaccine killed 26 people. The entire program was scrubbed. According to the VAERS [Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System] database . . . there is 17,000 [fatalities from the CoViD-19 vaccine]. According to a whistleblower who signed an affidavit, there is 50,000. . .. The number reported [to VAERS] only represents, in my opinion, 20% of the actual deaths. So, it is very conceivable that we are looking at hundreds of thousands of dead already.

“There was a paper that came out of Vietnam . . . that said the following: that patients that were vaccinated and got CoViD had 251 times the amount of virus when compared to unvaccinated people who got CoViD. . .. So, it turns out that it is the vaccinated that are spreading it to the unvaccinated. It is the vaccinated that are ending up in the hospital and dying.

“If you vaccinate a large amount of people during a pandemic, you exert evolutionary pressure to develop much more lethal strains. . .. We are living through a global bioweapon attack. . .. Look at the countries that are most vaccinated: Israel, Gibraltar . . .. They have more than 80% vaccinated. They’re all experiencing massive outbreaks of Delta Variant. If they received two shots, and they are still getting Delta Variant, why the hell would I give them a third and fourth of the same thing? You know, Einstein said the definition of insanity was what? Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. People are insane.

In This Generation, We’re All Jews

“The spike proteins [in the vaccines] end up in every single organ system. And the number one organ [system] they ended up in was the ovaries. This is internal Pfizer research. It’s leaked. Everyone knows this. So, what is the endgame with children? It’s a tool of eugenics. What is eugenics? Eugenics is the belief that there is a hierarchy in humanity, based on survivability. . .. That was exactly the ideology of the Nazis 80 years ago. . .. Now, that ideology did not go away. It went to sleep, it hibernated, but now it’s resurfaced. . .. In this generation, we’re all Jews. . .. The Holocaust was a dry-run for what’s going on now.

[The elites] are targeting all of humanity, to reduce the world population. And the reason why is very simple: The technology has evolved to such a degree that the majority of manual labor will be replaced through AI [artificial intelligence] and humanoid robots. [Elon Musk said humanoid robots] would replace 90% of the workforce. Hence, we need universal income. . .. Maybe initially there will be universal income, but then after the totalitarian tyranny sets in, that’s going to be the population that’ll be targeted for extermination. And the reason why is they’re ‘useless eaters.’ They’re just not needed anymore. They waste resources. That’s their ideology. And that is in direct contradistinction to the belief that we are made in God’s image. If we are made in God’s image, it means our lives [are] of sanctity; if our lives [are] of sanctity, we have human rights; and if we have human rights, it is not for you or me to decide how many of us live on the planet and how long we should live. That’s God’s department. So, it is a collision of two systems.

A Fight for the Soul of Humanity

“Well, that sociopath who is saying the world’s population needs to be reduced by 15% – well, that is someone who thinks he’s a god. . .. So, this is a fight for the Soul of Humanity and for God-Consciousness. And each human being is being given an opportunity to choose. . .. Who are you going to bow down to?

“Australia has gone full totalitarian hell-hole with gulags and internment camps. And they’re putting ankle-bracelets on people who don’t want to get vaccinated. . .. The reason why this is not yet happening in America is because we have 450 million guns in the hands of law-abiding citizens. . .. If they come into my house, there will be a different kind of shot, and it’s not only me.

“What really is going on is nothing new. This is an old war, an old Biblical and historical war that has been clothed, in this generation, in CoViD-19 and the vaccines. . .. It’s Stalin and Hitler combined, on steroids, with weapons of mass destruction.

“It’s the unvaccinated that are resisting the totalitarian slavery. . .. The unvaccinated represent the resistance. It’s the unvaccinated that want to live with God-Consciousness. It’s the unvaccinated that don’t give in to the fear . . . and don’t want to isolate themselves. It’s the unvaccinated who are the freedom-fighters of this generation.

The Number One Goal of Totalitarians Is to Get Rid of God from Society

“The biggest fear of these sociopaths is an educated public. . .. But I am not going to allow Satanic forces to destroy that which I love most. . .. This is a war; this is World War Three – 204 countries all faced with the same enemy, which is fear and isolation, and then using that as a tool to motivate people to literally choose to walk into an execution chamber, lift up their arm[s], get injected with the poison, and say ‘thank you’ to the person who gave it to them and walk out and go to die. Some die right away, some die over time; some become infertile and die, essentially – their lineage [dies].

“I thank President Trump for [spoiling the] slow and gradual process of enslavement. And it was so slow and gradual, over decades, that most of us didn’t realize to what extent our civil liberties were being eroded. And if Clinton would have won, they would have had another eight years, possibly, to actualize their plan. But that’s not what happened. In 2016, Trump won. And the first thing he did, in 2017, [was] he went to Davos, and he said, ‘F you’ to the globalists. . .. It culminated in an election that . . . likely 90 million people feel that the legitimate president was dethroned through a coup. So, now you have 90 million people who are very cognizant of the tyranny. They woke up!

“We need to intensify our efforts of spreading the true narrative and spread the God-Consciousness. You see, all totalitarian regimes – the first thing they want to do is get rid of God from society . . ., because if I bow down to God, I’m not going to bow down to them. I’m going to derive vitality and fortitude from my Creator.

Child-Sacrifice Is Nothing New

“Look: There is nothing new under the sun. Historically – Biblically – there was a practice of child-sacrifice. Now, what’s the difference if I slit the throat of a child, or throw a child in a volcano? Or off a cliff? Or I take a child that has no risk from CoViD and I inject into him a poison death liquid that has a hundred times more kill ratio than the actual virus they are trying to protect [against]? How is that not child-sacrifice?

Dr. Zelenko’s CoViD Prophylaxis Could Help Children Against the Flu

“We’ve developed a children’s version [of prophylaxis for CoViD-19], because the science shows that, by inhibiting this enzyme that all the CoViD strains use to replicate . . ., you also inhibit the influenza virus from replicating. So, it turns out the flu uses the same pathway. . .. So, I’m not so worried about CoViD for kids . . . [but, when it comes to CoViD prophylaxis] it will inhibit the influenza virus, potentially.”

Sources of Information Supporting Dr. Zelenko’s Assertions

Dr. Zelenko, MD: LINK to Dr. Zelenko’s website

The Zelenko Protocol: LINK to the Zelenko Protocol webpage

The Justia Patents website shows there is indeed technology that measures internal physiological data and transmits that information to a third party, from as early as 2008: LINK to the website

“With Vaccines We Can Decrease Population by 15% to Save the World from Carbon Emissions: Bill Gates”: LINK to the YouTube video

“Bill Gates and the Depopulation Agenda. Robert F. Kennedy Junior Calls for an Investigation”: LINK to the article

A child’s chance of dying by vaccine, versus CoViD-19: “It’s between 50 and 100 times higher,” according to Dr. Michael Yeadon, former vice-president of Pfizer: LINK to the article

On October 1, 2021, VAERS already showed 16,310 deaths by CoViD vaccine: LINK to the website

Paul Dowling

Paul Dowling has written about the Constitution, as well as articles for Independent Sentinel, American Thinker, Godfather Politics, Eagle Rising, and Free Thought Matters.

