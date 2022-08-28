‘[S]election Code’ Documentary Premiers at Moment of Truth Summit

By Mark Schwendau

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell premiered a documentary film during his Moment of Truth Summit he hosted recently in Springfield, Missouri. Interestingly, he also financed the movie “[S]election Code.”

“[S]election Code” Movie – 1 hour

The premise of the movie asks the critical thinking question:

What if our leaders aren’t actually being elected by us but instead selected by persons unknown?

This documentary will definitely make you question the election process as it occurs in the United States today!

“[S]election Code” follows the story of Mesa County (Colorado) Clerk Tina Peters. She is yet another American hero for following the election laws of our country. She backed up her county’s computer voting system server before they came to install a “Trusted Build” software update. Federal and state laws require clerks, such as Peters, to retain election voter data for two years if an audit is required.

After that, she inadvertently stumbled upon evidence of vote manipulation after a recent local city council election. She then backtracked to determine the same thing had happened in the 2020 general election for president as well. Tina’s discovery ignited a chain reaction of events upending her life.

This one heroic woman confirmed and exposed the fraud of the 2020 election to the world that the legacy media pooh-poohs to this day – without evidence.

She paid a heavy price for her honesty and patriotism though…

Peters and her chief deputy, Belinda Knisley, are facing a 13-count criminal indictment from a Mesa County Grand Jury for allegedly tampering with election equipment and official misconduct. On top of that, Peters faces related contempt of court charges and misdemeanor obstruction charges, while Knisley also faces criminal burglary and cybercrime charges.

In fact, Peters and her chief deputy are being wrongfully prosecuted for allegedly making a copy of a hard drive containing voting data before an update of Dominion election equipment in May 2021. She stands falsely accused of tampering with voting equipment by District Attorney Dan Rubinstein even though what she did was her job operating within the law.

It was a good thing she did make that copy, too! She found the data of the images of her hard drives did not match from before and after the “Trusted Build”.

“‘[S]election Code’ is a political thriller uncovering a secret so critical to the survival of America it transcends political parties. It is not about correcting the past. It’s about correcting the future,” reads the movie’s description on its website, referencing Trump’s oft-touted and baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen. “Once you see ‘[S]election Code,’ you’ll never again let a machine near your vote.”

While Lindell financed the costs for the movie, he stated he had “no input” in its content. Production was being overseen by famed journalist Lara Logan, formerly of CBS.

Lindell said about the film, “It will show the whole world that we can never, ever, use computers or voting machines in elections again.”

He also said, “You know what, after those two days (of the Moment of Truth Summit), if there’s any politician left in the United States that says there was no election crime, then they really are in love with those machines, they can sit behind those melted down prison bars made from those machines.”

Lindell said on his show. “We can build a whole big old new prison for all the people that were part of the election crime of 2020!”

Lindell is also financing a nationwide legal push to stop voting machines from being used in our elections.

Lindell has spent $25 million pursuing voter-fraud claims related to the 2020 presidential election and has said he is willing to spend everything he has on this cause as, without free and open elections, we no longer have a country.

The legacy (fake news) media takes delight in mentioning Lindell being sued for $1.3 billion by voting technology company Dominion and is also being sued by voting system company Smartmatic. What they fail to point out is this litigation will allow his attorneys to file all kinds of discovery motions to get to the bottom of their operations AND, he is also countersuing them as well!

Right now, they are protecting their software under the guise it is “proprietary”. Computer programming experts have said they could tell in less than 5 minutes after looking at the un-compiled computer code whether the system has the capability of flipping votes from one candidate to another during an election.

BTW, words a mockingbird gaslighting fake news media use to describe the 2020 election (without evidence) include:

Baseless claims, without evidence, without proof, unfounded claims, no basis, erroneous claims, false claims, etc.

The moment you hear these terms used, change your TV channel, close your computer window with your mouse, or swipe your device screen closed. These people are fewer news sources than paid propagandists! Boycott their sponsors, too, just for good measure.

“[S]election Code” is reviewed as a political thriller uncovering a secret so critical to the survival of America it transcends political parties. It is not about correcting the past. It’s about correcting the future.

The galling thing about this is the fraudsters working in collusion with the media are gaslighting the public. Despite the public voting one way, it’s being told, “No, you actually voted for these other people, and if anyone says otherwise, they’re crazy conspiracy theorists.”

According to history, this is what Nazi Germany felt like about 1939!

This movie is a must-see. Without revealing too much, Tina Peters has seen some real adversity in her life, including living as a cancer survivor and Gold Star Mother of a Navy Seal lost in a military accident and a divorce.

All those who are attacking her should be prosecuted themselves. They are aiding and abetting a crime, the crime of election fraud. Unlike her false accusers, Tina Peters is transparent as per her website that shows the forensic audit of the voting machines used in her county:

After the 2020 election, President Trump claimed election fraud and stated the voting machines had been hacked. The electronic voting machine companies then (falsely) claimed their machines could not be “hacked” as they were not “online.” Tina Peters is now one of many that have proven that claim untrue and stated the Colorado laws that were violated on her watch:

20.19 Voting system conditions for use

20.19.1 The county must use the voting system only on a closed network or standalone.

Computer modems to allow remote access were found in all the voting machines of Mesa County Colorado illegally. These modems were allegedly installed by the vendors of these electronic voting machines.

Another thing that Peters called out those attacking her was she was not allowed to observe the installation of this “Trusted Build” performed by 7 people of the electronic voting machine company.

20.9 Security cameras and other surveillance

20.9.2 Unless otherwise instructed, the county must make video security surveillance recordings of the areas specified in Rule 20.9.3 beginning at least 60 days before election day and continuing at least 30 days after election day.

The most damning thing Tina Peters found was Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) had secret passwords for the election machines she was not supposed to have. Tina Peters (R) did not know she had until a foolish on-air admission Griswold made during a press conference.

Griswold demanded Peters retract her statements about the election fraud and Peters refused. Griswold must have taken this as an act of war as per this news report:

“Battering Ram Used In Home Search of Mesa County Clerk Supporter”

This news went national when FOX News’ Tucker Carlson covered it in a segment titled, “Why are they so angry?” His report covered the FBI raids on the homes of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters as well as her campaign manager Sherronna Bishop. Two others were said to be raided by the FBI that remain unknown.

While the media is quick to defend the conduct of the FBI and director Christopher Wray, there was no excuse for them to toss Peters home, which included dumping the memorabilia of Tina Peters’s late Navy Seal son on her garage floor and busting down the door of the unlocked home of Sherronna Bishop with her young children there!

Where Christopher Wray comes off as an utter corrupt fraud is both of these ladies would have probably invited his FBI agents into their homes and made coffee for them and offered them snacks had they only knocked and simply asked to search their homes. They would have accommodated them completely as they are not the criminals in this picture.

And if you are awake now, notice a parallel between Mesa, Colorado, and Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Remember how President Trump told people from the National Archives and FBI, “Anything you need, just let us know.”

This is so utterly disgusting about the conduct of today’s FBI, inappropriate and excessive use of force!

Sherronna Bishop spoke through tears, “This is not what we do in America. We don’t silence people like this and certainly don’t criminalize them or terrorize them.”

The FBI should take her words as a warning, not a weakness.

“Woe to those who call evil good and good evil,….” Isaiah 5:20

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

