Sidney Powell tells Beck she hears US seized Dominion servers

Powell told Glenn Beck on Friday that she’s hearing rumors the U.S. seized the Dominion servers in Germany. She’s also heard that there were lines from four other countries going into those servers, countries she says are extremely adverse to the interests of the United States.

Powell noted there were multiple ways to make vote alterations on the Dominion servers, saying that a person sitting at the data center where the votes are coming in could do it in real-time. They can also put an algorithm across the board to do the initial shifting, and then apparently it can be done manually at each data collection point.

Beck mentioned that his YouTube channel was demonetized yesterday for carrying Powell’s press conference.

Elijah Schaffer posted on Parler: “The producer of my BlazeTV show and field reporter who was just retweeted by President Trump was randomly suspended from Twitter without explanation. She did not violate their TOS and has never been suspended before. She did not even post anything today but had her profile wiped clean …”

You can listen to the full interview below: