Sound the alarm! Lin Wood thinks GA officials are erasing the machines

This afternoon, the Fulton County officials were performing a “software update” with litigation pending. Wood believes they are erasing the evidence.

As we reported earlier, Georgia officials were planning to erase the machines tomorrow, and Lin Wood fought to stop them. At first, the judge agreed to an injunction and then reversed it hours later.

Sidney Powell is also suing to stop the destruction of the data in those machines.

Why are they updating anything with pending litigation? They must have something to hide. Maybe they’re getting them ready for the Afghanistan elections.

Venezuela burned their voting machines. Maybe this is similar.

As Sharyl Attkisson says, the DoJ should have been on the ground weeks ago.

Maybe they are on the ground. I have no idea if the following is true, but if so, they better be confiscating the voting machines.

In the tweet below, the political commentator says the DoJ plane was in Toronto, Dominion’s headquarters, on the 15th and 18th, and then went to Georgia today.

If true, are they up to good or evil?

Evil? Maybe the DoJ is covering up the evidence.

