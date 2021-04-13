Watch ‘peaceful protesters’ in Brooklyn Center Minnesota last night









Brooklyn Center, Minnesota was the scene of looting and mayhem last night for the second consecutive night, allegedly over the apparently accidental shooting of Daunte Wright by a 25-year veteran police officer.

The bodycam of the shooting shows a shocked officer, Kimberly Potter, as she realizes she has her Glock in her hand, not her taser. The other two officers on the scene, one a sergeant, appear confused.

OUR FUTURE

Anarchy will continue to spread as long as the police are demonized and rendered powerless in these situations. One political party politicizes it and the people are their useful dupes.

Looting in progress. More insanity at Dollar Tree located at 6800 N. Humboldt Ave. in #BrooklynCenter, just 1 blk from the BCPD station. @MN_CRIME pic.twitter.com/37U46R4AYW — The Citizen Reporter (@TCReporter) April 13, 2021

More footage of Monday night looting at Dollar Tree, which is located just down the street from the #BrooklynCenter police station. Graffiti on the building says “long live #DaunteWright”. pic.twitter.com/b4M7PVtdRo — The Citizen Reporter (@TCReporter) April 13, 2021

Chemical fog began pouring into #BrooklynCenter Dollar Tree about 20 minutes ago. Everyone began gagging, choking & running out of the store. Whatever it was, it was nasty. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/ePfGyLpanQ — The Citizen Reporter (@TCReporter) April 13, 2021

Footage filmed after I left the scene. https://t.co/MvgubcXKGB — The Citizen Reporter (@TCReporter) April 13, 2021

Target has been looted on West Lake Street in Minneapolis. Police are at the scene now making arrests #Minneapolis #Looting #Minnesota pic.twitter.com/jF9HjMN9Xe — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 13, 2021

Boost Mobile has been looted as well, just down the street from the Brooklyn Center Police Department #BrooklynCenter #DaunteWright #BrooklynCenterMN pic.twitter.com/pG92jPi2EW — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 13, 2021

Fireworks launched in the air towards the station, police have been firing off flash bangs in response #BrooklynCenter #DaunteWright #BrooklynCenterPolice pic.twitter.com/LUBrTZAOYP — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 13, 2021

LEST WE FORGET WHAT REPORTERS ARE ABOUT TODAY

The Chief was rebuked by reporters for calling the riots what they are — riots. He is supposed to say ‘peaceful protests.’

A reporter scolds the Brooklyn Center Police Chief for calling the Monday riot a riot. pic.twitter.com/YThoqsnQuJ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 13, 2021

The far-left media is using deaths like that of Daunte’s, an alleged gang member, to push the cause. Legitimate protesters are responding to ginned-up anger. Gang kids, who care nothing about Daunte Wright or Black Lives Matter, are using it as an opportunity to pillage and steal.

The country is sinking into anarchy in parts of every major city. However, the media is making it look much worse than it is.

The overwhelming number of police are good, competent, and risk their lives every day they put that uniform on. They help everyone regardless of race or religion or sexual persuasion. As Officer Tatum has said, it’s the most unbiased of institutions.

So why the focus on any failings in law enforcement and the spreading of a provably false narrative that cops are out trying to kill black people? Critics of Democrat leadership on the issue of law and order say Democrats want to federalize the police.

Related