Watch ‘peaceful protesters’ in Brooklyn Center Minnesota last night

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Brooklyn Center, Minnesota was the scene of looting and mayhem last night for the second consecutive night, allegedly over the apparently accidental shooting of Daunte Wright by a 25-year veteran police officer.

The bodycam of the shooting shows a shocked officer, Kimberly Potter, as she realizes she has her Glock in her hand, not her taser. The other two officers on the scene, one a sergeant, appear confused.

OUR FUTURE

Anarchy will continue to spread as long as the police are demonized and rendered powerless in these situations. One political party politicizes it and the people are their useful dupes.

LEST WE FORGET WHAT REPORTERS ARE ABOUT TODAY

The Chief was rebuked by reporters for calling the riots what they are — riots. He is supposed to say ‘peaceful protests.’

The far-left media is using deaths like that of Daunte’s, an alleged gang member, to push the cause. Legitimate protesters are responding to ginned-up anger. Gang kids, who care nothing about Daunte Wright or Black Lives Matter, are using it as an opportunity to pillage and steal.

The country is sinking into anarchy in parts of every major city. However, the media is making it look much worse than it is.

The overwhelming number of police are good, competent, and risk their lives every day they put that uniform on. They help everyone regardless of race or religion or sexual persuasion. As Officer Tatum has said, it’s the most unbiased of institutions.

So why the focus on any failings in law enforcement and the spreading of a provably false narrative that cops are out trying to kill black people? Critics of Democrat leadership on the issue of law and order say Democrats want to federalize the police.

