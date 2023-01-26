Why Attack Santos and Give Biden and Schiff a FREE PASS?

By Mark Schwendau

Whether you call it double standards of justice or call it for what it really is, outright hypocrisy, the Democrats of this country have an image problem that should cost them dearly in the 2024 election. The situation with newly elected Republican Congressman Rep. George Santos (NY) is a case in point.

His campaign biography amplified his journey as the son of Brazilian immigrants and the first openly gay Republican to win a seat in Congress. Soon after he was elected the mainstream media began to vet the candidate and find some inconsistencies and outright lies he made about his path in his journey.

“I’ve always known him as Anthony Devolder. I’ve never known him as George Santos,” a former roommate named Gregory Morey-Parker said in an interview.

Santos said during a December 2021 appearance on “The Voice of Reason with Andy Hooser,” “My mom was a 9/11 survivor. She was in the South Tower, and she made it out,”

The media actually found his mother was in Brazil at the time, according to immigration records, and on a 2003 form, she said she had last been to the United States in 1999.

Santos also claimed his grandparents “survived the Holocaust” and fled Europe to escape Jewish persecution. That’s also not true according to genealogy records.

During his campaign, he said he had worked at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs as a financial advisor, later admitting that wasn’t true. Also, he claimed he graduated from Baruch College and New York University. He now admits he did not, and it is not clear whether he has any higher education or not.

Most recently, a Brazilian club performer claims Rep. Santos was “Kitara Ravache,” who performed as a drag queen.

Two military veterans claim Santos promised to raise funds for life-saving surgery for one of their military dogs in 2016 but instead took off with the money. Santos denied this was true on Twitter in a public statement.

CNN confirmed Santos was charged with embezzlement in a Brazilian court in 2011, according to case records from the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice.

Now the mainstream media is quick to report George Santos’ supporters are calling for his resignation and working feverishly to build a case for his removal from Congress for what would seem to be a pattern of habitual lying.

He’s now been named to serve on two low-level House Committees by the slim majority of the GOP, and there are no immediate signs to suggest Republican leadership will stop him from serving as a freshman Congressman.

“He hasn’t committed a crime. He hasn’t been indicted on anything at this point, and in this country, you’re innocent until proven guilty,” Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia said.

What is most perplexing about all of this is how the liberal media can turn on somebody who is both a liar (like so many Democrats) as well as a member of the LGBTQA+. Are we only to be tolerant of sexual minorities of the Democratic Party and not the Republican Party?

Then there is the whole matter of liars in the Democratic Party who make Santos look like a rank amateur! He even looks comical, much like Saturday Night Live’s Jon Lovitz character of “Tommy Flanagan, President of Pathological Liars Anonymous,” when SNL used to be funny. It might be a good idea to bring Jon back to play Santos for a skit; yeah, that’s the ticket!

Take political career liar acting president Joe Biden as somebody Santos could not hold a candle to. The National Review has recently branded Joe Biden a “serial liar”, but they are not the first.

In an older story in the Washington Times, Civil rights activist Shaun King said, “Since the early 1970s, Joe Biden has been a serial liar …”

Mr. King goes on, “In 1987 when Joe Biden was running for president for the very first time, his campaign got swallowed up in a swarm of lies that [he] told about himself all over the country. First, Biden was caught plagiarizing a famous speech from then, British Labor Party Leader Neil Kinnock — including parts of the speech that came straight from Kinnock’s personal life that was not true for Biden.

Then, he plagiarized yet another speech from the late Robert Kennedy and another from JFK, and another from Hubert Humphrey … Soon, it was discovered that Biden had not just plagiarized those four speeches, but had lied about academic awards [that he never earned], lied about scholarships [that he never received], and lied about his ranking in law school [stating he graduated in the top half of his class when in fact he finished 76th out of 85].”

King then concluded by noting a series of 31 Biden lies he found to be most foul; a list of prevarications dating back to the ’70s that are beyond the pale because they show Joe Biden to be a bald-faced liar about his involvement in our nation’s march for civil rights.

After going through each one in great detail, King offered this summary: “Joe Biden … on the backs of people who actually paid an enormous price for being activists and organizers in the Civil Rights Movement, created a completely false narrative of his work and contributions …” In other words, Mr. Biden repeatedly claimed that he took part in the civil rights movement of the 1960s, and not a word of it was or is true. It never happened. He was lying.

Jeff Chidester of Seacoastonline summarized Biden’s pattern of deceit this way. “On numerous occasions, Biden claimed he … was an activist and organizer within the civil rights movement, that he had been trained as a civil rights activist in Black churches, that he had participated in civil rights sit-ins, boycotts, and marches, and even went so far as to claim he was ‘raised in a Black church.’ None of this is true, not even a little bit. It’s all a complete fabrication … A decent man does not do this; a deceitful man does.”

But Chidester then goes on to tell us of the “one Biden lie, above all others” that he considered “not only repugnant but vile to its very core.”

In 1972 after Biden’s first wife, Neilia, and his daughter, Naomi, lost their lives in a tragic auto accident, Joe Biden immediately took to the stump, claiming that Curtis C. Dunn, the driver of the tractor-trailer rig that hit the Biden’s, was drunk at the time of the accident. Here’s the problem with this account by Joe Biden. It’s not true, and it is a defamatory lie.

Chidester wrote, “[The fact is that] Biden’s wife failed to yield the right of way, Dunn put his life in jeopardy when trying to avoid hitting the Biden vehicle, and after the accident tried to render aid to the Biden family. Delaware Superior Court Judge Jerome O. Herlihy, who oversaw the police investigation as chief prosecutor [at the time], said there was absolutely no evidence whatsoever supporting Joe Biden’s ‘claim.’ Curtis Dunn was, in fact, cleared of any wrongdoing.”

As recently as October of 2020, Deborah Criddle, the daughter of Curtis C. Dunn, who Biden wrongly accused of being drunk at the wheel of his semi in the crash that killed his first wife and baby, said the presidential nominee’s “blatant lie” devastated her family.

When it comes to Joe Biden, the pathological liar, everybody has their favorite lies he has told. For me, it would be:

I wonder if Corn Pop was one of the Kellogg brothers?

“Do you realize the bullet out of an AR-15 travels five times as rapidly as a bullet shot out of any other gun?”

“Do you realize the bullet out of an AR-15 travels 5 times as rapidly as a bullet shot out of any other gun.” 🐂💩 pic.twitter.com/cTS1B84wtS — Rob Doar (@robdoar) August 30, 2022

Never let math and science f* with a Biden because nobody f*s with a Biden, right Joe?

“No, I don’t think it (COVID-19 vaccines) should be mandatory. I wouldn’t demand it be mandatory, but I would do everything in my power… just like I don’t think masks have to be made mandatory nationwide. I’ll do everything in my power as president of the United States to encourage people to do the right thing and when they do it, demonstrates that it matters.”

Of course, Biden went back on his word in October of 2021 with his unconstitutional vaccine mandate executive order, which then decimated our military and healthcare ranks, to name but a few. Just recently, the Biden administration announced they will go after military bonuses that were paid to those who enlisted but then were discharged over his unconstitutional vaccine mandate. He is also now talking about bringing back the mask mandates again.

And as far as Adam Shifty-Schiff goes (President Trump’s name for him, which is cleaner than my own), the Russian collusion delusion was a lie to take down President Trump and he should be charged with treason since he knew it was a lie and was not just a willing participant but a lead figure in this political fraud. I hate him too much to write objectively about him, but I am glad to see he is off the Intelligence Committee.

So my question to all the Democrats attacking Rep. George Santos while giving Joe Biden and Adam Schiff a free pass is; What the hell is wrong with you people?!

If LGBTQ+ is anything more than a communist front organization (which I think they are), they should be coming down hard on you Democrats because this is not about lies and lying, as I have proven above is accepted practice in D.C. This is about Democrats lack of tolerance for a man with a sexual deviancy from the norm!

Shame on all of you!

After all, it’s not like he ever did “Black Face” like liberal Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found online. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

