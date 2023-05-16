With the FBI it’s SSDD – Same Scam Different Democrat

by Mark Schwendau

So yesterday Special Counsel John Durham released his report after a 4 year, 6.5 million dollar, investigation on the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation into the allegation of former Republican President Donald Trump colluding with the Russians in 2016. To almost nobody’s surprise, his report placed blame on the FBI having received their “tip” from the Hillary Clinton campaign of 2016.

The implication is Democrat Hillary Clinton just could not take the loss to Donald Trump after so many polls had her in the lead and he had been mocked so mercilessly for trying to bust his way into the Washington insider’s circle of trust. Her campaign decided to frame him with false allegations they knew were not true for something he didn’t do.

Of course the FBI was quick to defend themselves and make like that was the FBI of the olden days, not today:

“The conduct in 2016 and 2017 that Special Counsel Durham examined was the reason that current FBI leadership already implemented dozens of corrective actions, which have now been in place for some time. Had those reforms been in place in 2016, the missteps identified in the report could have been prevented,” read a statement by the FBI on 5-15-2023.

Really? REALLY?!

Wasn’t it just last week the FBI responded to the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability subpoena for an unclassified FBI-generated FD-1023 Biden family-related document with a 6-page letter of objections?

Some of the points raised in that letter were shared by an FBI spokesperson:

“An FD-1023 form is used by FBI agents to record unverified reporting by a confidential human source. Documenting the information does not validate it, establish its credibility, or weigh it against other information verified by the FBI,” the rep said.

“Revealing unverified or possibly incomplete information could harm investigations, prejudice prosecutions or judicial proceedings, unfairly violate privacy or reputations, create mis-impressions in the public, or potentially identify individuals who provide information to law enforcement, placing their physical safety at risk. Information from confidential human sources and members of the public is critical to the work of the FBI and we are also committed to protecting the confidentiality of anyone who comes forward.”

To be clear, the information the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability is, if true, evidence of high crimes by Joe Biden.

The form in question alleges details of a scheme by then-Democrat Vice President Joe Biden in involving bribery for influence in a pay-to-play scheme with one or more foreign nationals. Long story short, for years during the Obama Administration, Joe Biden gleaned some 10 million dollars from foreign countries and then seemingly money laundered them through a complex maze of LLCs (Limited Liability Concerns) or shell companies (with no tangible goods or services seen coming from any of them). The money went to as many as nine different Biden family members.

OPINION:

FBI Director Christopher Wray may be an educated and licensed attorney, and he may be a Republican, but he surely hasn’t exhibited an ability to follow the law and discriminate justice universally. You can go back to his start in office in 2017, and the ongoing Hillary Clinton-inspired Russian Collusion hoax. He didn’t put a stop to it. You can look to the 2020 election season when the “Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell” was revealed and then promptly (and falsely) dismissed as “Russian Disinformation” by 51 members of the intel community. You can consider the lack of action taken by the FBI, having had that laptop since 2019, and the apparent crimes it contains in both text and graphics. And you can add the disgraceful and needless 2022 FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida for documents that belonged to him and that he declassified before leaving office. And you can wrap all of those instances up in a tight little bow of the two examples noted above.

The FBI is compromised. It is dysfunctional in the realm of Washington politics. It has lost its way. It does not know right from wrong. It seems incapable of investigating and prosecuting known criminal Democrats while working overtime to frame known innocent Republicans. It should be defunded immediately unless they begin legal proceedings against what is now commonly called “The Biden Crime Family.”

This is a problem and this problem must be addressed in a bipartisan way. As I have written in the past, estimates are that only about 20% percent of Americans identify as Democrats, and only about 20% identify as Republicans, with the vast majority of Americans up for grabs as either Independents are persons not voting. That 60% is rapidly coming to view the Democratic Party as the party of crime and dishonesty, and that is not a good thing for the future of that party.

